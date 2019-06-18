 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: Luke Wright Slams Iceland Cricket For Jibe At Rashid Khan

Updated: 18 June 2019 23:33 IST

Rashid Khan became the holder of an unwanted record as the leg-spinner conceded 110 runs in 9 overs.

World Cup 2019: Luke Wright Slams Iceland Cricket For Jibe At Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan had a forgettable outing against England in Manchester. © AFP

England all-rounder Luke Wright criticised Iceland Cricket for taking a direct jibe at Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Rashid had an off day at Old Trafford during the England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 clash. The 20-year-old gave away 110 runs in nine overs, as England set a humongous total of 397/6 in 50 overs in the league match of World Cup 2019 in Manchester. Rashid was hit for 11 sixes during the onslaught by England's batsmen. Afghanistan managed to survive 50 overs in their innings but lost by 150 runs in the end. After England's innings, Iceland Cricket took to twitter to take a jibe at the young leg-spinner.

Iceland Cricket tweeted:

"We've just heard that Rashid Khan has scored Afghanistan's first century of the #CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well batted young man. #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG."

After this tweet, Wright came out in support of Rashid and denounced Iceland Cricket, calling their tweet rubbish. The 34-year-old Wright advised them to be respectful towards Rashid as the latter has done so much for Afghanistan cricket and associate members.

"Rubbish tweet. Rather than trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone that has done so much for cricket and especially associate members," Wright tweeted.

Rashid also find support from another England player, Stuart Broad. England fast bowler replied, saying Rashid is a world-class bowler and can have bad days in cricket.

"He is a world class bowler & a delight to watch. Everyone has bad days in our sport," Broad said.

Afghanistan will next take on India on Saturday in Southampton, as they search for their first win of the tournament.

(With ANI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Afghanistan Afghanistan England England Cricket Team Luke Wright Luke Wright Rashid Khan Arman Rashid Khan England vs Afghanistan, Match 24 Cricket World Cup 2019
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rashid Khan was trolled by Iceland cricket
  • Luke Wright came in support of Rashid Khan
  • Wright advised Iceland Cricket to be respectful towards Rashid
Related Articles
World Cup: Eoin Morgan Sets New Sixes Record As England Thrash Afghanistan
World Cup: Eoin Morgan Sets New Sixes Record As England Thrash Afghanistan
World Cup 2019: Rashid Khan Registers Unwanted Record After Manchester Drubbing
World Cup 2019: Rashid Khan Registers Unwanted Record After Manchester Drubbing
Afghanistan Skipper Gulbadin Naib Gives Massive Update On Rashid Khan
Afghanistan Skipper Gulbadin Naib Gives Massive Update On Rashid Khan's Head Injury
Watch: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shahzad
Watch: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shahzad's Dance On Bollywood Song Leaves Fans In Splits
Watch: Rashid Khan Reveals How Afghan Teammate Stole "Special Bat" Given To Him By Virat Kohli
Watch: Rashid Khan Reveals How Afghan Teammate Stole "Special Bat" Given To Him By Virat Kohli
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.