 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Play in Progress   
Match 24, Old Trafford, Manchester, Jun 18, 2019
England ENG PP1 32/0 (6.5/50)
CRR: 4.68
Afghanistan AFG Yet To Bat
England won the toss and elected to bat

England vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2019: England Off To Solid Start Against Afghanistan

Updated:18 June 2019 15:22 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন தமிழில் படிக்க

England vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Hosts England will eye to carry on their winning streak against minnows Afghanistan in World Cup 2019 group affair at the Old Trafford on Tuesday.

England vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2019: England Off To Solid Start Against Afghanistan
England vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup Match: Afghanistan look for maiden win. © AFP

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan at Old Trafford on Tuesday after being passed fit to play in the World Cup pool match. Morgan was given the all-clear after suffering a back spasm that meant he was unable to bat in the tournament hosts' eight-wicket win over the West Indies in Southampton on Friday. World Cup favourites England made two changes from that side, with James Vince replacing Jason Roy after the in-form opener was ruled out with a hamstring tear that could sideline him for at least two pool fixtures. And with Tuesday's match being played on a used pitch that should aid turn, England decided to drop paceman Liam Plunkett, who was reportedly unwell on Monday, and recall off-spinner Moeen Ali. "The wicket looks really good," said Morgan. "It doesn't look a great deal used -- everyone at Old Trafford has done a magnificent job to get it ready. "It played well the other day (when India beat Pakistan) -- plenty of carry for the seamers and a hint of turn for the spinners." Rank outsiders Afghanistan made three changes from the side that lost to South Africa by nine wickets. Top-order batsmen Hazratullah Zazai, fast bowler Hamid Hassan and medium-pacer Aftab Alam were all dropped, with Afghanistan recalling Najibullah Zadran, Dawlat Zadran and spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between England vs Afghanistan, Straight from Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

  • 15:21 (IST)Jun 18, 2019

    FOUR!

    Another brilliant shot from Vince, this time towards mid-off. It's 30/0 after 6 overs. 
  • 15:19 (IST)Jun 18, 2019

    FOUR!

    Zadran bowled too short and Bairstow was quick enough to earn a boundary out of it towards deep midwicket. 
  • 15:16 (IST)Jun 18, 2019

    FOUR!

    First boundary for Bairstow! It was a tossed up delivery from Mujeeb and Bairstow just showed it direction towards extra cover.
  • 15:14 (IST)Jun 18, 2019

    Cheers for Afghanistan!

    Afghanistan cricket team fans are building the atmosphere in Machester. 


  • 15:05 (IST)Jun 18, 2019

    FOUR!

    Wow! Pleasing shot to the eyes from James Vince towards square leg fence. 
  • 15:02 (IST)Jun 18, 2019

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman opens the attack!

    Afghanistan start with spin! 

    James Vince and Bairstow are at the crease. James Vince is on strike. 
  • 14:48 (IST)Jun 18, 2019

    Pitch report!

    The pitch seems to be batting friendly with Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Nain claiming, "slightly Asian conditions". Seamers and spinners will also have their say at Emirates Old Trafford.
  • 14:42 (IST)Jun 18, 2019

    Changes in Playing XI

    Two changes for England as Vince replaces injured Jason Roy and Moeen Ali is back in place of Liam Plunkett. Afghanistan have made three changes in their side. Dawlat, Najibullah and Majeeb have come in place of Aftab, Zazai and Hamid respectively. 


  • 14:41 (IST)Jun 18, 2019

    Playing XI

    England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

    Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran


  • 14:33 (IST)Jun 18, 2019

    England win toss, opt to bat

    England have won the toss and have decided to bat!
  • 14:22 (IST)Jun 18, 2019

    Stage set!

    The stage is set and so are the England and Afghanistan. For England, it has been a smooth ride so far while Afghanistan have remained winless in World Cup 2019.




  • 14:18 (IST)Jun 18, 2019

    Jos Buttler!

    Check what England cricketers and coach have to say about their dangerous wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler! 


  • 14:10 (IST)Jun 18, 2019

    Big question!

    A big question. Can Afghanistan upset England? Afghanistan and England have faced off just once before in ODI cricket when they locked horns in World Cup 2015 in Sydney. 




  • 14:03 (IST)Jun 18, 2019

    Welcome!

    Hello and good afternoon! Welcome to the live commentary of England vs Afghanistan match in World Cup 2019. 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score Afghanistan Afghanistan England England Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 England vs Afghanistan, Match 24 Cricket
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    England vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    England vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    World Cup 2019, England vs Afghanistan: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    World Cup 2019, England vs Afghanistan: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    World Cup 2019 Preview: Hosts England Take On Lowly Afghanistan Amid Injuries Concerns
    World Cup 2019 Preview: Hosts England Take On Lowly Afghanistan Amid Injuries Concerns
    World Cup 2019: Jason Roy To Miss Next Two Games Due To Pulled Hamstring
    World Cup 2019: Jason Roy To Miss Next Two Games Due To Pulled Hamstring
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 04 June 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.