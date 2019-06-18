England vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2019: England Off To Solid Start Against Afghanistan
England vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Hosts England will eye to carry on their winning streak against minnows Afghanistan in World Cup 2019 group affair at the Old Trafford on Tuesday.
England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan at Old Trafford on Tuesday after being passed fit to play in the World Cup pool match. Morgan was given the all-clear after suffering a back spasm that meant he was unable to bat in the tournament hosts' eight-wicket win over the West Indies in Southampton on Friday. World Cup favourites England made two changes from that side, with James Vince replacing Jason Roy after the in-form opener was ruled out with a hamstring tear that could sideline him for at least two pool fixtures. And with Tuesday's match being played on a used pitch that should aid turn, England decided to drop paceman Liam Plunkett, who was reportedly unwell on Monday, and recall off-spinner Moeen Ali. "The wicket looks really good," said Morgan. "It doesn't look a great deal used -- everyone at Old Trafford has done a magnificent job to get it ready. "It played well the other day (when India beat Pakistan) -- plenty of carry for the seamers and a hint of turn for the spinners." Rank outsiders Afghanistan made three changes from the side that lost to South Africa by nine wickets. Top-order batsmen Hazratullah Zazai, fast bowler Hamid Hassan and medium-pacer Aftab Alam were all dropped, with Afghanistan recalling Najibullah Zadran, Dawlat Zadran and spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Cheers for Afghanistan!Afghanistan cricket team fans are building the atmosphere in Machester.
Changes in Playing XITwo changes for England as Vince replaces injured Jason Roy and Moeen Ali is back in place of Liam Plunkett. Afghanistan have made three changes in their side. Dawlat, Najibullah and Majeeb have come in place of Aftab, Zazai and Hamid respectively.
Playing XIEngland (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark WoodAfghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran
England win toss, opt to batEngland have won the toss and have decided to bat!
Stage set!The stage is set and so are the England and Afghanistan. For England, it has been a smooth ride so far while Afghanistan have remained winless in World Cup 2019.
Big question!A big question. Can Afghanistan upset England? Afghanistan and England have faced off just once before in ODI cricket when they locked horns in World Cup 2015 in Sydney.
