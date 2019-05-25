 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England Assistant Coach Paul Collingwood Forced To Take Field In World Cup Warm-Up Match

Updated: 25 May 2019 20:17 IST

England are favourites to win the World Cup starting May 30 but the recent spate of injuries has stretched their resources.

England Assistant Coach Paul Collingwood Forced To Take Field In World Cup Warm-Up Match
Paul Collingwood retired from competitive cricket last season and turns 43 on Sunday. © Twitter

England, the host nation of the ICC World Cup 2019, are among favourites to lift a maiden World Cup this time, though the constant injuries have put them in a soup off-late. Following the injuries to captain Eoin Morgan and spinner Adil Rashid, England saw another injury scare for fast bowlers Mark Wood and Jofra Archer during their first World Cup warm-up match against Australia at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on Saturday. England assistant coach Paul Collingwood, who retired from competitive cricket last season and turns 43 on Sunday, was forced to take the field briefly.

Wood, who took the wicket of Australian skipper Aaron Finch, pulled up short in his fourth over after experiencing pain during run-up.

Archer, who was rested for the game, replaced Wood. However, Archer too appeared to have taken a knock while fielding in the deep. He was replaced by Test captain Joe Root, who was rested following the death of his grandfather. 

The England and Wales Cricket Board later said in a statement that Wood had experienced discomfort on his left foot and will spend some time with the medical team "before a decision is made on whether he will return to the match." Wood has a lengthy history of ankle problems. 

While Morgan suffered a small fracture on his left index finger during practice on Friday, Rashid is managing an issue with his shoulder.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Paul Collingwood World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • England assistant coach Paul Collingwood was forced to take the field
  • England were playing a pre-World Cup warm-up tie against Australia
  • Mark Wood and Jofra Archer suffered injury scares during the match
Related Articles
"Ridiculous": Sam Billings Reacts To Virat Kohli
"Ridiculous": Sam Billings Reacts To Virat Kohli's Crackling Batting Video
England All-Rounder Paul Collingwood Announces Retirement
England All-Rounder Paul Collingwood Announces Retirement
World XI Arrives In Lahore For Twenty20 Series Amid Unprecedented Security
World XI Arrives In Lahore For Twenty20 Series Amid Unprecedented Security
Paul Collingwood Made Skipper of Capricorn Commanders in Masters Champions League
Paul Collingwood Made Skipper of Capricorn Commanders in Masters Champions League
Mahela Jayawardene to be England Test Batting Consultant For Pakistan Series
Mahela Jayawardene to be England Test Batting Consultant For Pakistan Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 May 2019

Poll of the day

Election News

"Nara": PM Modi's New Slogan To Take India Ahead After Massive Poll Win

"Nara": PM Modi's New Slogan To Take India Ahead After Massive Poll Win

PM Modi Spells Out Five-Point Code Of Conduct For NDA Lawmakers

PM Modi Spells Out Five-Point Code Of Conduct For NDA Lawmakers

Pawan Chamling Says He Is Ready To Carry Out Role Of Opposition

Pawan Chamling Says He Is Ready To Carry Out Role Of Opposition

Bengal Top Cop Visits Barrackpore After Trinamool-BJP Clashes

Bengal Top Cop Visits Barrackpore After Trinamool-BJP Clashes

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss