England Assistant Coach Paul Collingwood Forced To Take Field In World Cup Warm-Up Match

England, the host nation of the ICC World Cup 2019, are among favourites to lift a maiden World Cup this time, though the constant injuries have put them in a soup off-late. Following the injuries to captain Eoin Morgan and spinner Adil Rashid, England saw another injury scare for fast bowlers Mark Wood and Jofra Archer during their first World Cup warm-up match against Australia at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on Saturday. England assistant coach Paul Collingwood, who retired from competitive cricket last season and turns 43 on Sunday, was forced to take the field briefly.

Wood, who took the wicket of Australian skipper Aaron Finch, pulled up short in his fourth over after experiencing pain during run-up.

Archer, who was rested for the game, replaced Wood. However, Archer too appeared to have taken a knock while fielding in the deep. He was replaced by Test captain Joe Root, who was rested following the death of his grandfather.

The England and Wales Cricket Board later said in a statement that Wood had experienced discomfort on his left foot and will spend some time with the medical team "before a decision is made on whether he will return to the match." Wood has a lengthy history of ankle problems.

While Morgan suffered a small fracture on his left index finger during practice on Friday, Rashid is managing an issue with his shoulder.

(With IANS inputs)