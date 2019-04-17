England announced the 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 , starting on May 30 in the UK, on Wednesday. While most of the squad remained predictable, fast bowler Jofra Archer's omission and inclusion of Joe Denly came as a surprise. However, Archer, the 24-year-old Barbados-born bowler , earned himself a national team call-up for the five-match ODI series against Pakistan, which precedes World Cup 2019. Archer, who has an English father and holds a British passport, completed a three-year qualification period on March 17 to be eligible for selection for the first time.

England World Cup squad:

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

England had played the same squad in the recently-concluded series against the Windies. The five-match ODI series had ended in a 2-2 draw with a match being abandoned due to rain.

"In line with ICC regulations, we have to name a preliminary squad of 15 for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup before April 23. However, all 17 players named in the Royal London ODIs against Pakistan can stake a claim to be in the final 15-man squad, finalised at the end of that series," England selector Ed Smith said in a release.

"The selection panel has been impressed with Jofra Archer's performances in domestic and franchise cricket. He is a very talented and exciting cricketer," he added.

Along with Archer, all-rounder Chris Jordan made it to the 17-man squad for the ODI series against Pakistan. Jordan will join the ODI squad for the first time since September 2016 following impressive performances against Sri Lanka and West Indies in T20 International cricket.

"Chris Jordan, a regular in IT20 squads over the past few years, has continued to develop as a cricketer - as we saw in the IT20s in the West Indies. He fully deserves his return to the ODI squad," Smith stated further.

England 17-man squad for Pakistan ODIs:

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.