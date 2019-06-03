 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Cricket World Cup 2019: Moeen Ali Strikes Again As Pakistan Lose Both Openers

Updated:03 June 2019 17:00 IST
Live Cricket Score 2019 World Cup, ENG vs PAK: Hosts England take on Pakistan in what should be an enticing World Cup 2019 league contest.

ENG vs PAK Live Cricket World Cup Score: Fakhar Zaman was stumped by Jos Buttler. © AFP

England will return to their batting paradise Trent Bridge, where they have twice registered the highest One-Day International total, for World Cup 2019 Match 6 against Pakistan on Monday. Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan suffered an embarrassing seven-wicket defeat to the West Indies at the same venue on Friday. Some disciplined bowling from the West Indies bowlers saw Pakistan fold for a paltry 105 in 21.4 overs in batting-friendly conditions at Nottingham, where record-setter England scored 444/3 against Pakistan in 2016 and 481/6 in 2018. Even though Eoin Morgan's men started their campaign with an emphatic 104-run win against South Africa, England may recall fast bowler Mark Wood for the match against Pakistan. England, in the light of Pakistan's problems against short-pitched bowling, might unleash Wood in partnership with the Sussex speedster Jofra Archer. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between England vs Pakistan, Straight from Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

  • 17:00 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Babar Azam was beaten by the flight but still manages to hit over cow corner for a maximum. 
  • 16:59 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Babar Azam got to the pitch of the ball by charging down and lofted it over the mid-on fielder for a four. That shot also brings up 150 for Pakistan.
  • 16:54 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Jason Roy drops a sitter. Mohammad Hafeez charged down the ground and lofted it high in the air, Jason Roy was sitting under it comfortably but spilled it at the very last moment.
  • 16:44 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Ben Stokes dropped it short, Mohammad Hafeez quickly got in the position and pulled it away behind square leg for a four. The shot placement was just immaculate.
  • 16:38 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Mohammad Hafeez takes a couple strides down the track and hits Moeen Ali straight over his head for a four. What a way to start his innings.
  • 16:34 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Imam-ul-Haq charges down the crease, aiming to clear the fence, but couldn't beat Chris Woakes at deep extracover who takes a blinder to dismiss the Pakistan opener for 44.
  • 16:28 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Beautiful shot by Babar Azam. Moeen Ali bowled right in batsman's slot who went inside out towards wide long-off fence for a one-bounce four.
  • 16:25 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Ben Stokes offers width on this occasion and Babar Azam works it behind the wickets towards third man for a single which brings up 100 for Pakistan.
  • 16:20 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
  • 16:13 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Mark Wood bangs that short in to Babar Azam and he pulls that convincingly into the gap for a four. He split the gap between the two deep fielders perfectly. More than timing it was reward of a good placement.
  • 16:11 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Babar Azam comes to bat at No. 3 for Pakistan.
  • 16:09 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Moeen Ali beats Fakhar Zaman with his turn, he dragged his foot out of crease trying to defend the ball and Jos Buttler quickly dislodges the bails. The replay shows Fakhar was just out of his crease. England get first breakthrough.
  • 16:03 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Both batsmen had a little mix-up, Fakhar Zaman was half-way down the pitch but Eoin Morgan dismantles the stumps at the wrong end. This could have been out surely had he thrown the ball to the keeper's end.
  • 15:52 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Both Pakistan openers started positively from the first over itself. They have added 69 runs in first 10 overs.
  • 15:41 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Moeen Ali drifts on the leg stump and Imam tickles it finely past Jos Buttler for a four down the leg side. 
  • 15:38 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Jofra Archer bowls a quick-firing ball which hits Imam-ul-Haq's pad but there was some sound. England have taken a review out of desperation and end up losing it as the ball clearly took an inside edge onto the pad.
  • 15:33 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Jofra Archer bowls that on the pads and the batsman pounced upon the poor ball and flicked it on the on-side for a boundary.
  • 15:29 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Fakhar Zaman changed his stance for a scoop shot quite early but still managed to play it in the area he wanted. The shot earned him four runs.
  • 15:27 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    This is poor bowling by Chris Woakes, offered width to Fakhar Zaman who smashed it away on the off side for a four.
  • 15:26 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Imam-ul-Haq was beaten completely by Jofra Archer with his pace and extra bounce. He lost his shape trying to defend that and got a top edge instead which fell in the vacant area. 
  • 15:24 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Jofra Archer once again bowls short and Fakhar Zaman quickly got in the position for a pull and connected the ball nicely which sailed behind square leg fence for a four.
  • 15:22 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Back-to-back boundaries for Pakistan, after sheer power Imam-ul-Haq gets lucky as his outside edge sailed away from two slips raced to the fence.
  • 15:20 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    First sign of real aggression from Imam-ul-Haq, charges down the ground and hammers Chris Woakes for a six over long-on.
  • 15:17 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Jofra Archer bowls a short ball angling in to Fakhar Zaman, the ball didn't bounce much and Zaman hammered it off his hips for a cracking four towards square leg boundary.
  • 15:15 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    After conceding two boundaries in his last over, Chris Woakes came back strongly and bowled all six balls in right areas and asked questions of Imam-ul-Haq and finished with a maiden.
  • 15:10 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Jofra Archer learns from his mistake and bowls consecutive deliveries at good length, one of which moved away while the other came in with pace and Fakhar Zaman got beaten on both occasions.
  • 15:08 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Jofra Archer errs in his line, bowls one down leg and easy picking for Fakhar Zaman who tried to play it towards the fine leg but the ball came of his pad. Pakistan have started strongly here.
  • 15:06 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    This was more convincing shot from Fakhar Zaman as he pounced on the width offered by Woakes and cut that powerfully for four. With short square boundaries there was no  chance stopping that.
  • 15:05 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Short and wide from Chris Woakes allowed Fakhar Zaman to free his arms on the off-side. In fact, misfield by Eoin Morgan helped the ball sail away to the fence.
  • 15:02 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    England have three slips in place. Chris Woakes will start the bowling for England. Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman are the two openers.
  • 14:56 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat against West Indies whereas England registered a thumping win against South Africa in the tournament opener. Pakistan batsmen struggled against the pace and bounce in their last game and English bowlers, especially Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, would certainly test them with their extra pace and bounce upfront.
  • 14:49 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
  • 14:39 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Mark Wood comes in for Liam Plunkett in the England XI. Imad Wasim and Haris Sohail are out for Pakistan as Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik get a game. 
  • 14:33 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    England skipper Eoin Morgan wins toss, opts to bowl against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.  
  • 14:30 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    "The pitch looks like a batting paradise, team winning the toss should bat first," reckons Wasim Akram from the pitchside, as we head closer for the toss.
  • 14:16 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Match No.6 between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.  
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score England England Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Eoin Joseph Gerard Morgan Eoin Morgan Sarfaraz Ahmed Sarfaraz Ahmed World Cup 2019 England vs Pakistan, Match 6 Cricket
