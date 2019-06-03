England vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Cricket World Cup 2019: Moeen Ali Strikes Again As Pakistan Lose Both Openers
Live Cricket Score 2019 World Cup, ENG vs PAK: Hosts England take on Pakistan in what should be an enticing World Cup 2019 league contest.
England will return to their batting paradise Trent Bridge, where they have twice registered the highest One-Day International total, for World Cup 2019 Match 6 against Pakistan on Monday. Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan suffered an embarrassing seven-wicket defeat to the West Indies at the same venue on Friday. Some disciplined bowling from the West Indies bowlers saw Pakistan fold for a paltry 105 in 21.4 overs in batting-friendly conditions at Nottingham, where record-setter England scored 444/3 against Pakistan in 2016 and 481/6 in 2018. Even though Eoin Morgan's men started their campaign with an emphatic 104-run win against South Africa, England may recall fast bowler Mark Wood for the match against Pakistan. England, in the light of Pakistan's problems against short-pitched bowling, might unleash Wood in partnership with the Sussex speedster Jofra Archer. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between England vs Pakistan, Straight from Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
- 16:20 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
Excellent six overs from England.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 3, 2019
Mark Wood and Moeen Ali have given away just 21 runs between them in that time after Pakistan raced away to 69/0 after the first 10 overs.
Follow #ENGvPAK live https://t.co/oDZdZG1P7i pic.twitter.com/hEbldH5Sdi
- 16:09 (IST)Jun 03, 2019Moeen Ali beats Fakhar Zaman with his turn, he dragged his foot out of crease trying to defend the ball and Jos Buttler quickly dislodges the bails. The replay shows Fakhar was just out of his crease. England get first breakthrough.
Quick hands from @josbuttler! pic.twitter.com/elFByqHHTC— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 3, 2019
- 15:52 (IST)Jun 03, 2019Both Pakistan openers started positively from the first over itself. They have added 69 runs in first 10 overs.
Pakistan are off to a good start in Nottingham!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 3, 2019
Openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq have lifted their side to 69/0 in 10 overs.
Follow #ENGvPAK live https://t.co/oDZdZG1P7i pic.twitter.com/7RfTtdFkJO
- 14:56 (IST)Jun 03, 2019Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat against West Indies whereas England registered a thumping win against South Africa in the tournament opener. Pakistan batsmen struggled against the pace and bounce in their last game and English bowlers, especially Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, would certainly test them with their extra pace and bounce upfront.
- 14:49 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
England bring in Mark Wood in place of Liam Plunkett, while Pakistan replace Imad Wasim and Haris Sohail with Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik. #EngvPak#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/1CgcN3Cuhq— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 3, 2019