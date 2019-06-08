 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

David Warner "Shaken Up" After Hitting Net Bowler On Head In World Cup Practice

Updated: 08 June 2019 18:11 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Australia halted their practice session at the Oval after opening batsman David Warner hit a net bowler on the head with a powerful drive.

David Warner "Shaken Up" After Hitting Net Bowler On Head In World Cup Practice
David Warner looks on as an injured net bowler receives medical attention. © AFP

Aaron Finch has revealed that Australia opener David Warner was left shaken after the left-hander hit a net bowler on the head with a powerful drive during the team's training session ahead of the World Cup 2019 clash against India. According to reports, David Warner was striking the ball well in the nets session but one of his drives was hit too well which felled the paceman with the Australian practice halted. David Warner look a bit distraught and rushed to the aid of the bowler, who lay flat on the practice pitch as his visibly concerned team-mates stopped their session.

The Australian physio attended to the bowler, identified as Jaykishan Plaha, who was taken off on a stretcher to a medical room at the ground.

One of Plaha's fellow net bowlers told AFP the injured player was conscious and the session subsequently resumed.

The Aaron Finch-led team, who have won both of their games at the World Cup 2019, are looking to defend their crown.

Finch said Warner was "shaken up" by the incident.

"Dave is obviously pretty shaken up. The young guy (Plaha) is in pretty good spirits at the moment. He has obviously been taken to the hospital to be assessed that everything is OK," said Finch

"It was a pretty decent hit, so hopefully everything goes well for the youngster and he is up and running shortly."

On the issue of more protection on grounds around the world for net bowlers, Finch said, "It's quite rare that somebody gets hit, it's really unfortunate. Our own medical staff and the paramedics on the ground did a great job."

Australian cricket was plunged into mourning in 2014 when Test batsman Phillip Hughes died after being hit on the base of the skull during a domestic match.

Warner was playing in that match, between New South Wales and South Australia.

International Cricket Council (ICC) venue manager Michael Gibson told reporters: "The net bowler has been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure because it was a head injury.

"He was conscious and smiling as he was taken off."

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team India India Cricket Team David Andrew Warner David Warner Aaron James Finch Aaron Finch World Cup 2019 India vs Australia, Match 14 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • David Warner hit a net bowler on the head during practice session
  • Aaron Finch said David Warner was "shaken up" by the incident
  • Australia take on India at The Oval on Sunday
Related Articles
World Cup 2019 Preview: Australia, West Indies Face Off In Battle For Summit Spot
World Cup 2019 Preview: Australia, West Indies Face Off In Battle For Summit Spot
World Cup Points Table 2019: West Indies On Top After First Four Matches
World Cup Points Table 2019: West Indies On Top After First Four Matches
World Cup 2019: David Warner Stars In Australia
World Cup 2019: David Warner Stars In Australia's Rout Of Afghanistan
Afghanistan vs Australia: David Warner, Australia Player To Watch Out For
Afghanistan vs Australia: David Warner, Australia Player To Watch Out For
World Cup: Shane Warne Makes Bold Prediction About Australia
World Cup: Shane Warne Makes Bold Prediction About Australia's Chances
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.