David Warner, speaking at a press conference for the first time since his suspension expired, credited wife Candice for an impressive comeback, following a World Cup hundred in Australia's 41-run win against Pakistan in Taunton on Thursday. Calling Candice his "rock", David Warner revealed how his wife motivated him during his toughest phase. David Warner was given a one-year ban by Cricket Australia, along with Steve Smith, for involvement in a ball-tampering scandal in March 2018. Since his return, David Warner has managed scores of 89 (not out) , 3, 56 and 107 in four World Cup 2019 matches so far.

"I was always coming back to international cricket if selected. The thing that kept me going was my wife and kids. My wife is just, she's just my rock. She's unbelievable. She's determined, disciplined, selfless," Warner told reporters after the match.

"She's a strong woman. And she got me out of bed a lot in those sort of first sort of 12 weeks, and got me back running and training hard as I could... She really nailed that into me," the 32-year-old left-hander added.

Candice Warner, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, is now in England.

Australia, whose next match is against Sri Lanka at the Oval on Saturday, now have an official period of 'family time' starting Thursday when players can see their wives and families.

"We're fortunate enough to have our families away with us which is great and obviously we're going to be here for a while in the UK," said Warner, set for a long stay given Australia remain in England for an Ashes series after the World Cup.

While Smith and Cameron Bancroft, who received a nine-month ban for applying sandpaper to the ball during a Test at Cape Town, gave interviews during their suspensions, Warner maintained his silence following an emotional press conference at Sydney Airport after he was sent home from the tour.

"I didn't need to say anything," explained Warner, reported to be the instigator of the ball-tampering incident.

"What was said was said back in those press conferences. And now it's about looking forward."

Warner's century was also his third fifty in four innings this World Cup after scores of 89 not out against Afghanistan and an uncharacteristically slow 56 off 84 balls in a defeat to India last time out.

"Personally, it's a great thing," said Warner of his hundred. "It was a long time coming. Against Afghanistan I felt like I had no rhythm.

"And still last game they (India) bowled really straight to me. But to come out here, play the way I know I can play was awesome," explained Warner, who faced just 111 balls at Taunton.

(With AFP inputs)