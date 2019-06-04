Dale Steyn Ruled Out Of World Cup 2019 Due To Shoulder Injury

South Africa suffered a massive injury blow on Tuesday as fast bowler Dale Steyn was ruled out of World Cup 2019 due to a shoulder injury. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the news, saying that the right-arm pacer had suffered a second shoulder injury which has not responded to treatment. Left-arm fast bowler Beuran Hendricks has come in as replacement after approval from the Event Technical committee for the inured Dale Steyn for the remainder of the tournament.

Dale Steyn, who is South Africa's fifth highest ODI wicket-taker of all time, had sustained a second shoulder injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 where he only played a couple of games for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

BREAKING: Dale Steyn is out of #CWC19 after suffering a second shoulder injury which has not responded to treatment. Left-arm fast bowler @Beuran_H13 joins the squad ahead of tomorrow's crucial clash against India in Southampton.



More https://t.co/5nkzT2mgHq pic.twitter.com/W3eaiEJpvu — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 4, 2019

"The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved Beuran Hendricks as a replacement player for Dale Steyn in the South Africa squad for the remainder of the tournament," a media release stated.

"Bowler Steyn has suffered a second shoulder injury which has not responded to treatment and has ruled him out of bowling for the foreseeable future. His replacement Hendricks is a left-arm fast bowler," it further stated.

While Steyn had done intense rehab programme and was also bowling at the nets, he never looked the part. He was seen bowling to Hashim Amla on Monday afternoon from a near full run-up for close to half an hour. The 2019 edition was supposed to be his last World Cup and the injury could well mean a sad end to the career of one of the greatest fast bowlers of modern era.

(With PTI Inputs)