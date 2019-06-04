 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Dale Steyn Ruled Out Of World Cup 2019 Due To Shoulder Injury

Updated: 04 June 2019 17:17 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க বাংলায় পড়ুন

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn ruled out of World Cup 2019 due to a shoulder injury

Dale Steyn Ruled Out Of World Cup 2019 Due To Shoulder Injury
Dale Steyn had missed South Africa's first two matches and now has been ruled out of the tournament. © AFP

South Africa suffered a massive injury blow on Tuesday as fast bowler Dale Steyn was ruled out of World Cup 2019 due to a shoulder injury. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the news, saying that the right-arm pacer had suffered a second shoulder injury which has not responded to treatment. Left-arm fast bowler Beuran Hendricks has come in as replacement after approval from the Event Technical committee for the inured Dale Steyn for the remainder of the tournament.

Dale Steyn, who is South Africa's fifth highest ODI wicket-taker of all time, had sustained a second shoulder injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 where he only played a couple of games for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved Beuran Hendricks as a replacement player for Dale Steyn in the South Africa squad for the remainder of the tournament," a media release stated.

"Bowler Steyn has suffered a second shoulder injury which has not responded to treatment and has ruled him out of bowling for the foreseeable future. His replacement Hendricks is a left-arm fast bowler," it further stated.

While Steyn had done intense rehab programme and was also bowling at the nets, he never looked the part. He was seen bowling to Hashim Amla on Monday afternoon from a near full run-up for close to half an hour. The 2019 edition was supposed to be his last World Cup and the injury could well mean a sad end to the career of one of the greatest fast bowlers of modern era.

(With PTI Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Dale Willem Steyn Dale Steyn World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dale Steyn ruled out of World Cup 2019
  • Dale Steyn did not respond to treatment on second shoulder injury
  • Beuran Hendricks has come in as replacement player for Dale Steyn
Related Articles
Preview: India Look To Begin World Cup 2019 With A Bang, Add To South Africa
Preview: India Look To Begin World Cup 2019 With A Bang, Add To South Africa's Agony
World Cup 2019: Massive Injury Setback For South Africa As Lungi Ngidi Is Ruled Out Of India Clash
World Cup 2019: Massive Injury Setback For South Africa As Lungi Ngidi Is Ruled Out Of India Clash
Dale Steyn Ruled Out Of South Africa World Cup 2019 Opener
Dale Steyn Ruled Out Of South Africa World Cup 2019 Opener
Dale Steyn Ruled Out Of IPL 2019 Due To Shoulder Inflammation
Dale Steyn Ruled Out Of IPL 2019 Due To Shoulder Inflammation
Dale Steyn Savagely Trolls Ravichandran Ashwin On
Dale Steyn Savagely Trolls Ravichandran Ashwin On 'Mankad' Controversy
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss