 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Dale Steyn Ruled Out Of South Africa World Cup 2019 Opener

Updated: 28 May 2019 20:09 IST

Dale Steyn had suffered an injury during the IPL 2019 and yet to fully recover from it.

Dale Steyn Ruled Out Of South Africa World Cup 2019 Opener
Dale Steyn was ruled out of South Africa's World Cup 2019 opener © Twitter

South Africa were handed a major setback as their premier fast bowler Dale Steyn was on Tuesday ruled out of their World Cup 2019 opener against hosts England on Thursday. The 35-year-old injured his shoulder during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 and will not be risked at the Oval. South Africa head coach Ottis Gibson also confirmed that he is nearing full recovery but not quite ready to take on the field when his side get their World Cup 2019 campaign underway.

"He's not quite ready yet, not far away but not ready," said head coach Ottis Gibson.

"We think with a six-week tournament there's no real need to force the issue just now. He won't be available for the first game. We've still got 14 others so we'll choose from them."

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith was however not surprised with Steyn missing out as the fast bowler did not feature in any of the warm-up matches. He also said that South Africa will be targeting to get Steyn back before South Africa's clash with India.

Steyn has not bowled competitively since pulling out of Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL campaign in late April, having played only two games there.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Dale Willem Steyn Dale Steyn Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Steyn had suffered an injury during the IPL 2019
  • South Africa were handed a major setback on Tuesday
  • Graeme Smith was however not surprised with Steyn missing out
Related Articles
Dale Steyn Ruled Out Of IPL 2019 Due To Shoulder Inflammation
Dale Steyn Ruled Out Of IPL 2019 Due To Shoulder Inflammation
Dale Steyn Savagely Trolls Ravichandran Ashwin On
Dale Steyn Savagely Trolls Ravichandran Ashwin On 'Mankad' Controversy
RCB vs CSK: Ashish Nehra
RCB vs CSK: Ashish Nehra's Reaction To Dale Steyn's Ferocious Yorker Is Not To Be Missed - Watch
South Africa Announce World Cup Squad; Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn Picked In Bid To Win Maiden Title
South Africa Announce World Cup Squad; Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn Picked In Bid To Win Maiden Title
RCB Rope In Dale Steyn As Nathan Coulter-Nile
RCB Rope In Dale Steyn As Nathan Coulter-Nile's Replacement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss