World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Cricket World Cup Winners To Get Record $4 Million Prize Money

Updated: 17 May 2019 16:11 IST

Tournament hosts England will open the World Cup 2019 when they face South Africa at The Oval in London on May 30.

World Cup 2019 will start on May 30 in England and Wales and last 46 days. © Twitter @cricketworldcup

The World Cup 2019 winners will receive a record $4 million for lifting the trophy, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday. In all, a total of $10 million is on offer during the showpiece one-day international (ODI) tournament, which starts on May 30 in England and Wales and lasts 46 days. Tournament hosts and favourites England, bidding to win the trophy for the first time, will open the quadrennial event when they face South Africa at The Oval in south London on May 30.

It will be the first fixture of a World Cup where all 10 teams will play each other in the group phase ahead of the knockout stages that will culminate with a final at Lord's in northwest London on July 14.

Eleven venues across England and Wales will be used as the ten teams in the tournament will play against each other in a single-league format, with the top four sides after 45 matches to qualify for the two semi-finals. 

The semi-finals will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham on 9 and 11 July respectively, while Lord's will host the final on July 14.

England and Wales have previously staged Cricket World Cups in 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999. 

Australia is the most successful team in the history of the World Cup, having won events in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. The Windies won the first two editions in 1975 and 1979, while India won in 1983 and 2011. 

Other winners are Pakistan in 1992 and Sri Lanka in 1996. 

(With AFP Inputs)

