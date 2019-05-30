 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Cricket World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Pakistan: Chris Gayle, West Indies Player To Watch Out For

Updated: 30 May 2019 15:03 IST

Chris Gayle is a headline-maker, irrespective of whether he succeeds or not. The 39-year-old has been one of the players who have kept cricket alive in the West Indies and around the world and World Cup 2019 could well be his swansong.

Cricket World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Pakistan: Chris Gayle, West Indies Player To Watch Out For
Chris Gayle made his debut against India in September of 1999 at Toronto. © AFP

Chris Gayle is one of the characters of international cricket, on and off the field. At 39, he is not as sprightly as he was when he began playing cricket. He runs between the wickets only if he has to. But that does not affect his strike rate, since with over 300 sixes and 1000 boundaries in One-day Internationals (ODI), Christopher Henry Gayle is one of the supermen of the long handle and heavy willow. He was in action in the practice match against New Zealand as well, the same ponderous body language that translates into a whiplash with the bat when the ball is delivered.

Chris Gayle made his debut against India in September of 1999 at Toronto and scored just one run off eight balls.

But that was an aberration, as is evident from his awe-inspiring career.

Chris Gayle has so far played 288 ODIs (283 innings) and scored 10151 runs at an average of 38.16 and strike rate of 87.14.

He has one double-century in ODI cricket and apart from that, Gayle has crossed the three-figure mark 24 other times. He also has 51 half-centuries to his credit.

West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Christopher Henry Gayle Chris Gayle World Cup 2019 Cricket West Indies vs Pakistan, Match 2
  • At 39, Gayle is not as sprightly as he was when he began playing cricket
  • He runs between the wickets only if he has to
  • Gayle is one of the supermen of the long handle and heavy willow
