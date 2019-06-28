 
World Cup 2019: Controversial Rohit Sharma Decision Spurs Fan To Edit Umpire Michael Gough's Wikipedia Page

Updated: 28 June 2019 13:37 IST

Rohit Sharma was given out in a controversial manner in India's World Cup 2019 league fixture against the West Indies at Old Trafford on Thursday.

World Cup 2019: Controversial Rohit Sharma Decision Spurs Fan To Edit Umpire Michael Gough
Rohit Sharma was looking in good touch before he was dismissed on 18. © AFP

Rohit Sharma's controversial dismissal during the Cricket World Cup 2019 match against the West Indies led to a lot of criticism among fanatics all over the world. Rohit was batting on 18 when he was beaten by an in-swinging delivery from Kemar Roach during India's last World Cup 2019 match. The on-field umpires gave him not out, but the West Indies went for a review and third umpire Michael Gough overturned the on-field decision. This ruling by the umpire was criticised by the experts along with the fans. Irked by the third umpire's decision, a fan edited Michael Gough's Wikipedia page.

"In 2019, he was chosen to be the third umpire for the India vs. West Indies match. He is under fire for choosing to overturn the on-field umpiring decision of "not out" for Rohit Sharma without considering a replay of the ball and without conclusive evidence. It is of suspicion that he is biased for his host team, England, to reach the semi-finals as England had back-to-back humiliating defeats by Sri Lanka and Australia," the fan wrote on Gough's original Wikipedia page.

The changes made were later deleted and the page was restored to its original form.

The verdict left Sharma flabbergasted as he walked off shaking his head. The snickometer did show movement, but it was clearly a decision that could have gone either ways.

However, Team India won the match convincingly by 125 runs. With the win, India remain the only unbeaten team in the ongoing World Cup 2019.

Indian team will next lock horns with England on Sunday at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

(With IANS inputs)

