Clive Lloyd Believes All-Rounders Will Play A Big Role In World Cup 2019

Former Windies cricketer Clive Lloyd believes that all-rounders will play a significant role in the upcoming 2019 World Cup in England and Wales, and that all teams participating in the tournament have such all-rounders. "From Afghanistan to England, or from India to West Indies, every team is blessed with top-class all-rounders. That's why I believe it will be an all-rounders' World Cup," Clive Lloyd was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Lloyd, who was the captain of the Windies squad which won the World Cup in 1975 and 1979, gave his view on the decision of the Windies selectors bringing back players such as Andre Russell to the squad, who played his last ODI back in July 2018 against Bangladesh.

Andre Russell was prolific for his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2019, as he scored 510 runs for them in 14 matches, averaging 56.66 with a strike rate of 204.81 -- the highest strike rate in this edition of the IPL. Russell also took 11 wickets for KKR.

"The West Indies Cricket Board has brought back the main players who have been doing well in different tournaments around the world. They will try their best," said Clive Lloyd.

He also added, "During the last 20-odd years, we lost so many good cricketers. I think the good cricketers have again come up with the intention of doing good."

Lloyd did not pick a side that he considers to be favourites to win the quadrennial tournament, but praised the England team for being a balanced one and called them a "tough" competitor.

He said, "There is a strong wave in the UK that England will do well this time. No doubt they had done well in recent years. They are good, balanced side. England will be a very tough competitor this time."

The Windies will play two warm up matches before the 2019 World Cup - against South Africa on May 26, and against New Zealand on May 28. They begin their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on May 31 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

(With ANI Inputs)