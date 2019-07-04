Chris Gayle has again put the spotlight on himself ahead of his last supposedly World Cup appearance at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday . Before the start of the World Cup 2019, Gayle had informed everyone that he will retire from international cricket at the end of the tournament. However, just before their league fixture against India, the 39-year-old Gayle came to the press conference and said that he had a change of mind and was willing to participate in the home series against India. Now, in a recent interview to cricketworldcup.com, Gayle has said that he is now willing to carry on for as long as possible.

"I was actually thinking about it (plans after the World Cup) for a long time now. Then, after I made the statement, the captain Holder came and said, 'Chris, if you are serious, that would be the biggest thing to have you in the dressing room' and that kind of gave me a big boost as well," Gayle was quoted as saying in an interview with ICC World Cup's official website.

The left-hander further added that he still has a lot to offer to the West Indies' cricket.

"I say carry on and see as long as possible but at the same time the youngsters definitely need help and I am willing to help them. From a personal point of view, I still have a lot to offer to West Indies cricket, I am still batting well - maybe a bit slow in the field but somebody have to move slow!" the 39-year-old said.

Before the league game against India, Gayle told the reporters that he will play a Test match and One-day Internationals (ODI) at home next month.

"It's still not the end. I still have a few games to go. May be another series to go, as well. Who knows, we will see what happens. My plans after World Cup? I may play a Test match against India and then I will definitely play the ODIs against India. I won't play the T20s. That's my plan after the World Cup," Gayle told reporters.