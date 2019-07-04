 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle's Retirement Plans May Get Another Rethink, Looks To Carry On "As Long As Possible"

Updated: 04 July 2019 16:10 IST

Chris Gayle had earlier said he would retire after World Cup 2019, and then revised it to play the Test series and ODIs against India after the World Cup.

World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle has played 297 ODIs and 103 Test matches for West Indies. © AFP

Chris Gayle has again put the spotlight on himself ahead of his last supposedly World Cup appearance at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday. Before the start of the World Cup 2019, Gayle had informed everyone that he will retire from international cricket at the end of the tournament. However, just before their league fixture against India, the 39-year-old Gayle came to the press conference and said that he had a change of mind and was willing to participate in the home series against India. Now, in a recent interview to cricketworldcup.com, Gayle has said that he is now willing to carry on for as long as possible.

"I was actually thinking about it (plans after the World Cup) for a long time now. Then, after I made the statement, the captain Holder came and said, 'Chris, if you are serious, that would be the biggest thing to have you in the dressing room' and that kind of gave me a big boost as well," Gayle was quoted as saying in an interview with ICC World Cup's official website.

The left-hander further added that he still has a lot to offer to the West Indies' cricket.

"I say carry on and see as long as possible but at the same time the youngsters definitely need help and I am willing to help them. From a personal point of view, I still have a lot to offer to West Indies cricket, I am still batting well - maybe a bit slow in the field but somebody have to move slow!" the 39-year-old said.

Before the league game against India, Gayle told the reporters that he will play a Test match and One-day Internationals (ODI) at home next month.

"It's still not the end. I still have a few games to go. May be another series to go, as well. Who knows, we will see what happens. My plans after World Cup? I may play a Test match against India and then I will definitely play the ODIs against India. I won't play the T20s. That's my plan after the World Cup," Gayle told reporters.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Christopher Henry Gayle Chris Gayle World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chris Gayle is now looking to play as long as possible
  • Gayle had earlier told that home series against India will be his last
  • Chris Gayle only managed to score 242 runs in the World Cup 2019
Related Articles
Watch: Chris Gayle Meets Pop Star Rihanna In West Indies Dressing Room
Watch: Chris Gayle Meets Pop Star Rihanna In West Indies Dressing Room
Watch: Mohammed Shami Mimics Sheldon Cottrell
Watch: Mohammed Shami Mimics Sheldon Cottrell's Salute Celebration In World Cup Match Against West Indies
Chris Gayle To Play Home Series Against India Before Retiring
Chris Gayle To Play Home Series Against India Before Retiring
Kane Williamson Stars As New Zealand Survive Carlos Brathwaite Scare To Win West Indies Thriller
Kane Williamson Stars As New Zealand Survive Carlos Brathwaite Scare To Win West Indies Thriller
World Cup 2019 Preview: West Indies Eye Win Against Bangladesh
World Cup 2019 Preview: West Indies Eye Win Against Bangladesh
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.