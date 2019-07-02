 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Watch: Chris Gayle Meets Pop Star Rihanna In West Indies Dressing Room

Updated: 02 July 2019 10:37 IST

Pop idol Rihanna lent glitz and glamour to World Cup 2019 as she turned up in Chester-le-Street to watch the West Indies take on Sri Lanka.

Watch: Chris Gayle Meets Pop Star Rihanna In West Indies Dressing Room
Rihanna and Chris Gayle posed for pictures in the dressing room post the West Indies vs Sri Lanka match. © Twitter

World Cup 2019 has witnessed quite a few star personalities gracing the stadium. The likes of England football coach Gareth Southgate, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, South superstar Mahesh Babu among others have been seen sighted during matches but none have managed to create the buzz that pop queen Rihanna generated on Monday when she was spotted cheering on the West Indies during the World Cup 2019 clash against Sri Lanka at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. Despite West Indies' narrow loss, Rihanna seemed in high spirits and was even seen in the Windies dressing room after the game.

Cricket World Cup's twitter handle posted a video of the pop queen meeting the Universe Boss in the West Indies dressing room. Chris Gayle posed for pictures with Rihanna and was also seen giving a signed bat to the pop star.

Dressed in white and wearing sunglasses, the Barbados-born singer gave vocal support to the two-time champions, who have flopped badly at the World Cup, winning just one match so far.

But she failed to lift the side, who will be heading home after the league stage in England and Wales, as they slipped to a sixth defeat in eight matches.

Sri Lanka held off a West Indies charge to win an exciting battle by 23 runs in World Cup 2019. Both teams came into the match aware they could not reach the semi-finals but the West Indies came close to pulling off the highest successful chase in World Cup history.

Sri Lanka batted brightly to post an imposing total of 338 for six in their 50 overs, thanks largely to Avishka Fernando's first One Day International (ODI) century. That total looked beyond the West Indies in the early part of their innings but Nicholas Pooran dug deep, also scoring his maiden ODI ton.

However, it wasn't enough as Sri Lanka held on to register their third win in the tournament.

Rihanna, 31, was last month named the world's richest female musician by Forbes magazine.

In May, she launched a groundbreaking partnership with LVMH to launch a luxury fashion brand based in Paris that will make ready-to-wear clothes, shoes and accessories.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Christopher Henry Gayle Chris Gayle Nicholas Pooran Nicholas Pooran Weerahandige Inol Avishka Fernando Avishka Fernando World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Match 39 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chris Gayle meets Rihanna in West Indies dressing room
  • Rihanna gave vocal support to the West Indies in the match vs Sri Lanka
  • West Indies lost by 23 runs to Sri Lanka on Monday
Related Articles
Watch: Mohammed Shami Mimics Sheldon Cottrell
Watch: Mohammed Shami Mimics Sheldon Cottrell's Salute Celebration In World Cup Match Against West Indies
Chris Gayle To Play Home Series Against India Before Retiring
Chris Gayle To Play Home Series Against India Before Retiring
Kane Williamson Stars As New Zealand Survive Carlos Brathwaite Scare To Win West Indies Thriller
Kane Williamson Stars As New Zealand Survive Carlos Brathwaite Scare To Win West Indies Thriller
World Cup 2019 Preview: West Indies Eye Win Against Bangladesh
World Cup 2019 Preview: West Indies Eye Win Against Bangladesh
"India-Pakistan Suit": Chris Gayle Gears Up For Mega World Cup 2019 Clash
"India-Pakistan Suit": Chris Gayle Gears Up For Mega World Cup 2019 Clash
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.