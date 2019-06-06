The 10th match of World Cup 2019 will see five-time champions Australia lock horns with the West Indies at Nottingham. Both the teams kicked off their campaigns with wins. Australia cruised to a comfortable win over Afghanistan while West Indies battered Pakistan to register a win inside 14 overs. Australia have won the coveted trophy on five occasions (the most by any country), but it is the West Indies who has the edge over the Aussies. Talking about head-to-head clashes in World Cup cricket, the West Indies have won five matches while Australia managed to get over the line four times. However, the two teams have not played against each other since their match in 2007 World Cup, where Ricky Ponting-led Australian team beat the hosts in super eights.

Just before the game got underway, two legends of the game, Brain Lara and Dean Jones, were involved in friendly banter where the duo tried their hands at boxing.

Lara tweeted a video of the same.

"I'm battling in a different weight division similar to our boys today but one good punch could put @ProfDeano and the Aussies to the ground today," Lara wrote.

Jason Holder won the toss and decided to field first. The West Indies made a change in their playing XI, as they left out Darren Bravo and brought Evin Lewis back into the side.

On the other hand, Aaron Finch has gone in with the same XI that beat Afghanistan.

