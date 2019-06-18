 
Boxer Amir Khan Wants To Advice Pakistan Cricket Team "On How To Stay Fit"

Updated: 18 June 2019 12:19 IST
Boxer Amir Khan's offer comes after the Pakistan cricket team were heavily criticised for their fitness after their loss to India in the World Cup 2019

Pakistan's fitness was questioned after their loss to India in World Cup 2019 © AFP

British pro boxer Amir Khan, who has his roots in Pakistan, offered fitness advice to Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan cricket team, whose fitness was questioned by the fans after their loss to India in the World Cup 2019 on Sunday. Amir Khan, the former unified light-welterweight world champion, through a tweet said, he could help the Pakistan side on how to be disciplined with their food and diet. The 32-year-old also hinted at "strength and conditioning" coaching for the Pakistan team via his tweet.

Khan, who was born and raised in Manchester and won an Olympic silver medal for Britain, also wants to avenge for Pakistan's loss to India in World Cup 2019 in his next boxing bout against Neeraj Goyat.

"Pakistan lost to India today #ICCWorldCup2019 come July 12th I will avenge the loss and knock out Neeraj Goyat on our upcoming fight in #SaudiArabia," had tweeted.

Indian pro boxer Neeraj Goyat had also replied to his tweet and said, "keep dreaming".

Pakistan have won only one of their five matches in the World Cup 2019, with a match washed off.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side and one-time champion will now need to win all their remaining matches to stay in contention of semi-final qualification.

  • Amir Khan's offer comes after the Pakistan cricket team were criticised
  • The 32-year-old also hinted at "strength and conditioning" coaching
  • Khan was born and raised in Manchester and won a Olympic silver
