 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Watch: Ben Stokes Takes Spectacular Catch In England vs South Africa World Cup Opener

Updated: 30 May 2019 23:10 IST

Ben Stokes, back-pedalling and diving, held a brilliant one-handed catch in the deep to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo.

Watch: Ben Stokes Takes Spectacular Catch In England vs South Africa World Cup Opener
Ben Stokes was adjudged the man-of-the-match for his all-round heroics. © Twitter

Ben Stokes dominated the ICC World Cup 2019 opening match between England and South Africa at Kennington Oval, London, on Thursday. The 27-year-old all-rounder top-scored for England with 89 runs off 79 balls, including nine boundaries, claimed two wickets, took two catches and effected a run out of Dwaine Pretorius (1). However, one catch that helped Adil Rashid dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo (24) in the 35th over impressed one and all in the much awaited World Cup 2019 opener. The International Cricket Council (ICC) lauded Ben Stokes in a tweet, saying: "Ben Stokes has just taken one of the greatest catches you will EVER see!"

Stokes, back-pedalling and diving, held a brilliant one-handed catch in the deep to dismiss Phehlukwayo, a crucial dismissal that derailed South Africa's chase.

The ICC later posted the video of the "one of the greatest catches", which started receiving the admiration of fans within no time.

"Ben Stokes with the bat, Ben Stokes with the ball, Ben Stokes on the field! No question about who's the Player of the Match in the #CWC19 opener," Cricket World Cup hailed the man-of-the-match all-rounder in a tweet.

England started their World Cup 2019 campaign with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa, with 61 balls left in the game.

Jofra Archer did the early damage with the ball, the fast bowler taking three for 27 in seven overs.

Stokes was one of four England batsmen who got to 50 on a tricky surface, with captain Eoin Morgan (57), Jason Roy (54) and Root (51) all out soon after reaching the landmark.

The left-handed batsman saw his 79-ball knock end in the penultimate over when caught at third man following a reverse hit off paceman Lungi Ngidi (three for 66).

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Benjamin Andrew Stokes Ben Stokes World Cup 2019 The Oval, London The Oval, London England vs South Africa, Match 1 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ben Stokes dominated the ICC World Cup 2019 opening match
  • He top-scored for England with 89 runs off 79 balls
  • Stokes claimed two wickets, took two catches and effected a run out
Related Articles
Ben Stokes Impresses With All-Round Show As England Thrash South Africa In World Cup Opener
Ben Stokes Impresses With All-Round Show As England Thrash South Africa In World Cup Opener
Virat Kohli, Steve Smith Will Continue To "Weave Their Magic" At World Cup, Says Ben Stokes
Virat Kohli, Steve Smith Will Continue To "Weave Their Magic" At World Cup, Says Ben Stokes
Watch: Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny
Watch: Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny's Comedy Of Errors Leave Fans In Splits
"MS Dhoni Is Human": Sourav Ganguly Comes To CSK Skipper
"MS Dhoni Is Human": Sourav Ganguly Comes To CSK Skipper's Defence In No-Ball Controversy
How CSK
How CSK 'Clark Kent' Trumped Ben Stokes' 'Superman' Moment
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss