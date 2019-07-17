 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Ben Stokes Reveals He Wept Tears Of Joy At Lord's After England's World Cup Triumph

Updated: 17 July 2019 18:42 IST

England's World Cup 2019 hero Ben Stokes was stripped of the Test vice-captaincy and missed the Ashes, before making a comeback to the side.

Ben Stokes Reveals He Wept Tears Of Joy At Lord
Ben Stokes, England's World Cup 2019 hero, admitted he broke down. © AFP

Ben Stokes, England's World Cup 2019 hero, admitted he broke down recalling the hard time he went through, after his side's World Cup 2019 triumph at Lord's. Stokes was involved in a brawl during a night out in Bristol, 2017, following which he was found guilty and was stripped of the Test vice-captaincy and missed the Ashes tour. Making his way back into the England side, Stokes, displayed impressive all-round performances for England in the World Cup 2019.

"I got emotional there, at the end, and that was probably a culmination of lots of things, happiness that we won it and subconsciously thinking and remembering back to what I went through," Stokes said.

Despite the team's euphoric celebrations following England's World Cup victory, Stokes insisted the team must start preparing for the Ashes Test series against old rivals Australia in August.

"We've achieved half of what we wanted to do, which is winning the World Cup," Stokes said.

"Everyone who is involved in the Test team as well as the one-day team has sort of had to get their heads around the fact that we have an Ashes series coming up and we still have a serious amount of work to do."

Stokes scored four half-centuries during the World Cup 2019, with the high score of an unbeaten 89 against arch-rivals Australia. He also delivered some economical performances with the ball in the tournament.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Benjamin Andrew Stokes Ben Stokes World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ben Stokes was stripped of the Test vice-captaincy
  • Stokes displayed impressive all-round performances for England
  • Stokes insisted the team must start preparing for the Ashes Test
Related Articles
Ben Stokes Asked Umpires To Take Off Four Overthrows During World Cup 2019 Final, Says James Anderson
Ben Stokes Asked Umpires To Take Off Four Overthrows During World Cup 2019 Final, Says James Anderson
Ben Stokes Likely To Receive Knighthood For World Cup Final Heroics
Ben Stokes Likely To Receive Knighthood For World Cup Final Heroics
Andrew Strauss Urges England Star Ben Stokes To Stay Grounded After World Cup
Andrew Strauss Urges England Star Ben Stokes To Stay Grounded After World Cup
ICC Responds To World Cup Final Overthrow Controversy
ICC Responds To World Cup Final Overthrow Controversy
Amitabh Bachchan Trolls ICC For Boundary Count Rule With Hilarious Analogy
Amitabh Bachchan Trolls ICC For Boundary Count Rule With Hilarious Analogy
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.