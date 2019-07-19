 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Ben Stokes, England's World Cup Hero, Nominated For 'New Zealander Of The Year' Award

Updated: 19 July 2019 11:08 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

After helping England claim their maiden World Cup title, Ben Stokes received a nomination for 'New Zealander of the Year' award.

Ben Stokes, England
Ben Stokes played an unbeaten knock of 84 in the final against New Zealand on July 14 at Lord's. © AFP

Ben Stokes played a pivotal role to help England claim their maiden World Cup title. Ben Stokes scored 465 runs at an average of 66.42 while he chipped-in with seven wickets in the World Cup 2019. Ben Stokes played an unbeaten knock of 84 in the final on July 14 at Lord's for which he was adjudged the player of the match. After his heroics in the showpiece event, Ben Stokes has been nominated for the 'New Zealander of the Year' award along with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Stokes' match-winning knock of 84 in the July 14 final at Lord's allowed England to tie New Zealand's score of 241-8 and he then helped the home team prevail after a tie-breaking Super Over in which both teams scored 15 runs. England won the match thanks to a superior boundary count. 

New Zealand-born Stokes is among the nominees for the award, along with Black Caps captain Kane Williamson, Newstalk ZB host Simon Barnett, former league star Manu Vatuvei and one of the heroes of the Christchurch mosque attacks, Abdul Aziz, reports New Zealand Herald. 

New Zealander of the Year awards chief judge Cameron Bennett said both Stokes and Williamson had received several nominations after the dramatic World Cup final.

"He might not have been playing for the Black Caps but, having been born in Christchurch, where his parents now live, and with Maori ancestry, there's clearly a few Kiwis about who think we can still claim him," Bennett said of Stokes.

England Prime Ministerial candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have already hinted that the all-rounder could be awarded a knighthood following his stupendous performance in England's maiden men's World Cup triumph. 

The nominations for the award will close on September 15. A shortlist of 10 will be announced in December, with the winner to be confirmed next February.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Cricket Benjamin Andrew Stokes Ben Stokes Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson World Cup 2019
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ben Stokes receives nomination for 'New Zealander Of The Year' Award
  • Stokes played an important part in England's maiden World Cup triumph
  • Kane Williamson has also been nominated for the same award
Related Articles
Ben Stokes Reveals He Wept Tears Of Joy At Lord
Ben Stokes Reveals He Wept Tears Of Joy At Lord's After England's World Cup Triumph
Ben Stokes Asked Umpires To Take Off Four Overthrows During World Cup 2019 Final, Says James Anderson
Ben Stokes Asked Umpires To Take Off Four Overthrows During World Cup 2019 Final, Says James Anderson
Ben Stokes Likely To Receive Knighthood For World Cup Final Heroics
Ben Stokes Likely To Receive Knighthood For World Cup Final Heroics
Andrew Strauss Urges England Star Ben Stokes To Stay Grounded After World Cup
Andrew Strauss Urges England Star Ben Stokes To Stay Grounded After World Cup
ICC Responds To World Cup Final Overthrow Controversy
ICC Responds To World Cup Final Overthrow Controversy
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.