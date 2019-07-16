 
BCCI Invites Applications For India Coach, Support Staff, "Automatic Entry" For Ravi Shastri In Recruitment Process

Updated: 16 July 2019 14:32 IST

Ravi Shastri and the other support staff have been given a 45-day extension by the cricket board after World Cup 2019.

BCCI Invites Applications For India Coach, Support Staff, "Automatic Entry" For Ravi Shastri In Recruitment Process
Ravi Shastri-coached India finished on top of the points table in World Cup 2019. © AFP

Team India coach Ravi Shastri, along with the other support staff, have been given a 45-day extension following the World Cup 2019 in the UK, where India were knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-finals. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday invited applications for the post of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physiotherapist, strength and conditioning coach and administrative manager. "The current coaching staff of Team India (Senior Men) will get an automatic entry in the recruitment process," the BCCI said in a release on Tuesday.

"Pertinent to note, that the decision of the BCCI for the said position, will remain final and binding," the release, issued by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), added further.

The last date of application is July 30, 2019, until 5 PM IST.

The current support staff, comprising Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar were given a 45-day extension after the World Cup, covering India's tour of West Indies, starting on August 3.

While all four above-mentioned coaches are set to get an automatic entry in the recruitment process, the team is all set to have a new trainer and physio as Shankar Basu and Patrick Farhart left immediately after India's semi-final exit in the World Cup.

India are scheduled to play three T20 Internationals and as many One-day Internationals before two Test matches on a month-long tour to the West Indies.

After the West Indies tour, India's home season kicks off with the series against South Africa beginning September 15.

