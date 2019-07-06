 
Banned By ICC, Sanath Jayasuriya Watches India vs Sri Lanka Game From Stands

Updated: 06 July 2019 21:40 IST

Sanath Jayasuriya was in February banned from all cricket-related activities for two years after he admitted to breaching Articles 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code.

Sanath Jayasuriya watched Sri Lanka's league fixture in World Cup 2019 against India in Leeds. © AFP

Banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for two years, former Sri Lanka skipper Sanath Jayasuriya was at the Headingley Cricket Ground on Saturday to watch the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka.He was seen in the stands, watching the game along with another former Sri Lanka skipper Aravinda de Silva. Jayasuriya was in February banned from all cricket-related activities for two years after he admitted to breaching Articles 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code.

The first breach was failure or refusal to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), including failure to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the ACU as part of such investigation.

The second breach was obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the ACU, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Sanath Jayasuriya World Cup 2019 Cricket Sri Lanka vs India, Match 44
