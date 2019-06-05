49.2 overs (0 Run) OUT b Matt Henry. Bangladesh have been bowled out.
49.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Third wicket for Henry in this game. Another good outing for the pacer. He bowls it full outside off, Mortaza looks to hit it over covers but gets a top edge which flies down to third man.
48.6 overs (0 Run) Full on the pads, Saifuddin looks to hit it but he gets hit on the pads.
48.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! How unlucky is Boult there. A perfect yorker on middle and leg, Saifuddin does well to get his bat down and to his luck it goes down the fine leg region for a boundary.
48.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYE! Good length ball on the body, Saifuddin looks to pull but it goes off his body fine down the fine leg region for four. Leg bye signalled.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, Mortaza flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
48.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Boult gets his second of the game. Smart thinking this from Boult. He follows the slower one with a bouncer. Hasan comes down the track and looks to pull it but gets a feather on it which goes behind to Latham. He takes the catch and starts celebrating. Hasan is unmoved but the umpire raises his finger. Hasan then starts walking back he does not take the review as he knows he had got something on it. 150th ODI wicket for Boult.
48.1 overs (0 Run) Slower ball on good length ball outside off, Hasan swings his bat at it but misses.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on middle and leg, Saifuddin looks to paddle it but misses. Latham misses it as he gets the ball on a bounce and they steal a bye.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Saifuddin cuts it to the man at point.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, Hasan shuffles across and hits it towards short fine leg. De Grandhomme misfields there allowing them to take two.
47.3 overs (2 Runs) Short ball on middle, Hasan comes down the track and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. He gets a brace there.
47.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Hasan throws his bat at it but misses.
47.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball outside off, Hasan punches it wide of sweeper cover and gets a couple.
46.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Mehedi turns it down the fine leg region for a single.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on the pads, Saifuddin flicks it to deep square leg and gets a run.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Hasan defends it with soft hands and gets a run.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Saifuddin punches it towards cover and gets one.
46.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air...and taken. Full ball on middle, Boult misses his yorker and ends up bowling a full ball. Mosaddek clears his front leg and looks to tonk it over long on. He does not time it well and hits it in front of long on. Martin Guptill there comes in and takes an easy catch. He has been everywhere in the field today.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Starts his final spell with a very low full toss on middle, Saifuddin flicks it to backward square leg for a single. It was an inch away from being a yorker.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on the stumps, Saifuddin looks to nudge it to the leg side but gets hit on the pads and the the ball rolls towards backward point and the batsmen sneak in a leg bye.
45.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Saifuddin can hit big! He connects this length ball outside off from the sweet spot of the bat and pulls it handsomely to mid-wicket. It looked that it will travel the distance but the ball just bounces inside the ropes to fetch a boundary. Whatever it is, a SIX or a FOUR, Bangladesh will take it happily.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Ferguson follows the length ball with a bouncer Saifuddin easily leaves it. He looks towards the umpire to see if it is a wide.
45.3 overs (1 Run) This time Hossain cuts this length delivery to cover-point and he gets a single as there is protection there. Sometimes even good shots are not rewarded to the maximum.
45.2 overs (1 Run) A slower ball bouncer on the body, Saifuddin pulls it but gets an edge to short fine leg for a run.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Lockie bowls one outside off, Hossain cuts it but gets inside edge on to the pads and the ball goes to point and the batsmen cross ends.