World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:06 June 2019 01:05 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs New Zealand from The Oval, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

BAN vs NZ Latest Score

39.6 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Neesham pushes it to the left of the bowler. Mortaza dives and stops runs for his side.

39.5 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Neesham defends it off the front foot.

39.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Grandhomme strokes it to sweeper cover and gets a single. 200 comes up with that single.

39.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, de Grandhomme pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.

39.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, de Grandhomme taps it to the man at point.

39.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! De Grandhomme is not gonna miss a full toss that too on a Free Hit. Full toss outside off, de Grandhomme smashes it over covers and it bounces inside the ropes for a boundary. BAN vs NZ: Match 9: Colin de Grandhomme hits Mashrafe Mortaza for a 4! New Zealand 199/5 (39.1 Ov). Target: 245; RRR: 4.25

39.1 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Mortaza bowls it on the pads and Neesham flicks it down the leg side for a single. The umpire signals it as no ball as Mortaza oversteps his line. Free Hit to follow.

38.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Neesham pushes it towards cover and takes a single. 52 needed off 66.

38.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, JN defends it.

38.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, de Grandhomme punches it wide of cover and takes a single to get off the mark.

38.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Big, big wicket here for Bangladesh. It was a nothing delivery. Mosaddek bowls it down the leg side, Taylor looks to flick it but gets a feather on it. Mushfiqur takes it behind the stumps and puts in an appeal. The umpire raises his finger and Taylor walks back without even reviewing it. BAN vs NZ: Match 9: WICKET! Ross Taylor c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mosaddek Hossain 82 (91b, 9x4, 0x6). न्यूजीलैंड 191/5 (38.3 Ov). Target: 245; RRR: 4.70

38.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Taylor flicks it to the man at mid-wicket leg.

38.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Taylor taps it back to the bowler.

37.6 overs (2 Runs) Eases this down the ground for a couple.

37.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Neesham comes down the track and drives it straight back to the bowler.

37.4 overs (1 Run) Hasan bowls a fuller one on middle Taylor drives this to mid on for a quick single.

37.3 overs (0 Run) Taylor defends this fuller one off the front foot and into the ground.

37.2 overs (1 Run) Neesham pushes this flatter one off the back foot to long on and gets to the other end.

37.1 overs (0 Run) Neesham keeps out this tossed up delivery with a forward defence.

36.6 overs (0 Run) Short around off, Ross cuts it to the man at point.

36.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Once again it is on the pads, Taylor flicks it fine down the leg side. The fielder runs behind it but as he stops the ball he touches the ropes.

36.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Jimmy pushes it towards cover and takes a single.

36.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mosaddek is guilty of bowling on the pads, Taylor makes full use of it and flicks it over mid-wicket for a boundary. BAN vs NZ: Match 9: Jimmy Neesham hits Mosaddek Hossain for a 4! New Zealand 182/4 (36.3 Ov). Target: 245; RRR: 4.67

36.2 overs (0 Run) Short outside off, Neesham cuts it to the man at point.

36.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on the pads, Taylor milks it to long on and gets a run.

35.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Jimmy pushes it to the man at cover.

35.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Jimmy pushes it to the man at mid off.

35.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Ross tucks it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.

35.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Neesham milks it towards long on and takes one.

35.2 overs (0 Run) On off, Neesham this time blocks it with sheer confidence.

35.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Neesham has taken the charge here. Tossed up on off, Neesham frees his arm and smashes it over long on. The ball bounces just on the cushion and it has been signalled as six. BAN vs NZ: Match 9: It's a SIX! Jimmy Neesham hits Mehedi Hasan. New Zealand 175/4 (35.1 Ov). Target: 245; RRR: 4.72

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team The Oval, London The Oval, London World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Match 9
