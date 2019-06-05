39.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Mahmuduallah strokes it towards mid off and gets one.
Live Score
39.5 overs (1 Run) In the air...but short. Good length ball outside off, Mosaddek cuts it hard and it falls short of Guptill who dives to his left and looks to stop the ball. He cannot do so and they get a run.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller on middle and leg, Hossain strokes it to the man at mid on.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, this time Mahmudullah plays it wide of point and gets a run.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Well fielded. Very full ball outside off, Mahmudullah hits it towards backward point. Guptill dives to his left and stops the ball. He has been everywhere in the field today.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Mahmudullah drives it to the man at mid off.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Run out missed! Mahmudullah punches this length delivery to covers and sets off for a quick single, the fielder gathers the ball and throws it to the non striker's end. Unfortunately for the fielder it misses and Mahmudullah makes his ground by diving full length.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Boult bowls a short one outside off and Hossain is equally good to cut it away through point to scamper for a run.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Mahmudullah punches this through covers for a single.
38.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Mahmudullah looks to cut this length delivery outside off but can only connect with thin air in the end.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Hossain flicks this length delivery to mid-wicket and calls for a quick single and in the end they get it comfortably.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Boult bowls one on a length and leaving the batsman Mosaddek cuts it to point.
37.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Mosaddek flicks it to mid-wicket and gets one. He will keep the strike.
37.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Lapse in concentration from Henry as he bowls it down the leg side.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Mosaddek looks to drive but misses.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Mosaddek blocks it off the front foot.
37.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Mahmudullah flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Mahmudullah defends it to cover.
37.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Henry gets his second off the game. His 5th of this World Cup. Henry bends his back and bangs it in short on middle. Mithun comes down the track a bit and goes for the pull but he is late in his shot as the ball zips off the surface. He ends up top edging it towards fine leg. Colin de Grandhomme runs to his left and takes a good catch. Henry is ecstatic and why woudn't he be? But he needed to be a bit a watchful there too. While looking at the fielder take the catch, he did not realize that Mithun was running right into him and the two almost collided.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Now pulls the next ball down to deep square leg and gets a single.
36.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Defty touch there from Mithun. Length ball outside off. It was a knuckle ball. Mithun uses no power and just guides it down the vacant third man region for a boundary.
36.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Swing there but Boult misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Latham does well to stop it. Wide signalled.
36.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Mahmudullah looks to flick but it goes off his thigh pad and they take a leg bye.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller now. It is on off, Mahmudullah taps it back to the bowler. Bangladesh need to start going after it sooner rather than later.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Mahmudullah defends it solidly.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Mahmudullah looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Henry bowls one outside off, and Mithun defends it to the off side.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Henry bowls a short off good length ball on the stumps, Mithun looks to pull but misses it and gets hit on the thigh pad.
35.4 overs (2 Runs) Up and over mid on. Mithun lofts this length delivery over the mid on fielder. Mithun is the key here if Bangladesh have to post somewhere around 280. He gets a couple for this shot.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, Now again defends the length ball off the front foot.
35.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky from Mithun, paddles this over the keeper! Mithun plays the lap shot. Henry bowls a fuller ball and Mithun is equally good to respond to it. Good thinking from the batsman there.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Henry bowls one on outside off, Mithun defends it off the front foot.