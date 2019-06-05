19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Placed beautifully from Shakib. Slightly shorter in length, Shakib pulls it through mid-wicket and dissects the fielders at deep square leg and long on for a boundary.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Full around off, Shakib strokes it to the man at mid on.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Mushfiqur runs it down to third man and rotates the strike.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Shakib taps it down to third man for one.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Solid shot but for just one. Good length ball outside off. Neesham offers width and Mushfiqur hits it hard but to the man at sweeper cover. Gets only a run. Neesham is lucky to escape that.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a good length ball on off, Mushfiqur punches it wide of cover but cannot get the run.
18.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Shakib once again finds the man at short fine leg. Good over from de Grandhomme, just a solitary run off it.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Shakib taps it to the man at backward point.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off once again, Shakib plays it to the man at mid on.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off now, Shakib turns it to short fine leg and looks for a run but Mushfiqur says no.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Length on off, Shakib taps it back to the bowler.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahim turns it to fine leg and gets a single.
17.6 overs (0 Run) This time Ferguson bowls a fuller one and Shakib drives it to mid-wicket and finds the fielder to perfection.
17.5 overs (0 Run) A bouncer and the crowd eggs the umpire to give it a wide! Lockie now follows it up with a Bouncer. He bowls a well directed shorter one,which Shakib ducks to let that pass to the keeper.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Almost dragged onto the stumps! Now Shakib almost drags on this length ball back on to his stumps. He looks to defend it to the leg side but gets hit on the thigh pad and the ball drops back near the stumps. Luckily it doesn't lit up the Zing bails.
17.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Now Ferguson beats Shakib with the outswinger. Al Hasan stays rooted to his crease and looks to slap it but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Catch it, catch it, catch it, SAFE! Rahim gets a shorter one on the body and he defends it by pushing his bat out and in process the ball lobs it over leg gully where Guptill jumps but cannot reach it and the batsmen cross for a run.
17.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good delivery moving away from the right-hander. Rahim looks to defend but the extra bounce means the ball bounces over outside edge into the mitts of the keeper.
17.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Poor start after the mini break. Lockie bowls one down leg and the umpire says wide.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Once again on the pads, Rahim flicks it to fine leg and gets a single to keep the strike.
16.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Mushfiqur flicks it uppishly but short of square leg.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) IN THE AIR... CHANCE MISSED... FOUR! Has Trent Boult missed an opportunity here? Short and around middle, Rahim comes down the track and looks to play the pull. He miscues and it goes high in the air. Does not have enough distance on it though and Trent Boult covers great distance to his left from fine leg. But in the end, he chooses not to go for the catch and the ball goes past him, bouncing into the ropes! Should he have dived and gone for the catch?
16.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Mushfiqur defends it off the front foot.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Shakib drives it wide of mid of and gets a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Shakib flicks it through mid-wicket where Mitchell Santner makes a good diving stop.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Now goes full. It is on off, Lockie looks to stop it but it goes between his legs. Mushfiqur thinks about a single but does not take it as Williamson stops it with a dive to his right.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer. It is on off, This goes over Mushfiqur's shoulder and the umpire signals one for the over.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Another good ball. 145 kph, hitting back of a length. The ball zips off the surface, Mushfiqur looks to defend but gets beaten all ends up.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shakib flicks it to square leg and gets a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Shakib blocks it off the front foot.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Mushfiqur defends it off the inner half of his bat towards mid-wicket and takes a quick run. Neesham has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Direct hit and it would have been close.