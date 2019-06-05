14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled through mid-wicket!
Live Score
14.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Flicks this away for a run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) The ball takes the outside edge goes towards the slip region. The batsmen have run through for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Kane flicks this length ball straight to mid-wicket.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, Taylor slaps it through covers for a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Williamson blocks it to see off the over.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Taylor glances it to mid-wicket for a run.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Taylor flicks it to Mustafizur at short fine leg and this time they don't take the run.
13.3 overs (1 Run) SAFE! These two are riding their luck here. The running between the wicket needs to be improved. Floated on the pads, Williamson flicks it to short fine leg and takes a quick single. Mustafizur's throw at the keeper's end is a weak one. Mushfiqur takes the bails off and the square leg umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and shows Taylor was in before the stumps were disturbed. This time it was not Mushfiqur's fault.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Kane blocks it off the front foot.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Short on off, Williamson punches it wide of sweeper cover and gets a couple.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Ross defends this length delivery to the leg side.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Almost a wicket! Mortaza bowls short and Kane cuts it to point but doesn't bother to keep it down. Luckily for kane it falls just short off the fielder. the fielder fumbles and allows a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Kane now follows the cut with a solid front foot defense off a length delivery.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Williamson cuts this length delivery outside off straight to point.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Taylor flicks it to mid-wicket and gets to the other end. A run added to the total.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball on the stumps, Kane pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Mushfiqur is having a nightmare of a game behind the stumps here so far. Taylor comes down the track so Shakib fires it outside off. Mushfiqur behind the stumps cannot gather it cleanly, Taylor would have been out of here. End of a dramatic over here. A very bad one for Mushfiqur. First he misses the run out chance of Williamson and then a stumping chance of Taylor have all been missed by Mushfiqur.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Floated on off, Taylor comes down the track and hits it over his favorite mid-wicket region for a boundary.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Taylor comes down the track and hits it straight to the right of Shakib. He gets his hand to it but Williamson was back in time.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on the pads, Williamson flicks it to square leg and gets one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) SAFE. Rahim has indeed disturbed the bails with his right hand even before the throw could come. Why didn't he uproot the stump? Full on middle, Taylor comes down the track and works it wide of mid on. There is some miscommunication between the batsmen as Rosco wants the single but Williamson does not. Eventually, Willy goes for the run but he is nowhere even in the frame. The throw comes from mid on to Rahim and it is in line of the stumps. But Rahim comes in front of the sticks and in that process, his right glove touches the stumps and the bails come off. Rahim does not have the presence of mind to uproot the stump. Third umpire confirms. Massive opportunity missed.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and straighter outside off, Williamson strokes it to sweeper cover and gets a run.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Ross displays a good front foot defensive shot.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Taylor gets underway with a beautiful square drive. Mortaza bowls a fuller one outside off and Ross just gets to the pitch off the ball and drives it beautifully through point. No need to run for these.
10.4 overs (0 Run) A straighter one on the stumps, Ross flicks it to mid-wicket.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Mortaza bowls on a length and outside off, Kane punches to covers and sets off for a quick single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length and on middle, Kane flick it to the leg side.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the stumps, defended to mid off.