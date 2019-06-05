14.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
Live Score
14.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Huge shout for LBW! Turned down! No shot offered. Risky.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to the off side.
14.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! De Grandhomme bowls a gentle losener outside off, Hasan looks to lay bat on ball but the ball goes past outside edge.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on off, Rahim ducks under it.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding. Good length on the pads, Rahim looks to flick but it goes off the thigh pad. Santner dives and stops the ball from going to the cushion. They take two runs. The umpire signals it as leg bye.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Lockie steams in and bowls a good length ball at 148 kph. It is on the stumps, Mushfiqur blocks it.
13.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Rahim starts his innings with a flick to the man at mid-wicket.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Thew short ball does the trick here. It is a well directed short ball from Lockie. It is on the body, Tamim looks to pull but he ends up hitting it off the upper half of his bat and it lobs up towards short mid-wicket. Trent Boult there takes a simple catch. Tamim, just like his opening partner, Soumya cannot convert his start and his innings comes to an end.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Tamim looks to defend but misses.
13.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Lockie misses his mark with his bouncer. It is down the leg side, Tamim ducks under it and the umpire signals it as wide.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Tamim runs down this length ball outside off to third man for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Shakib moves across in his crease and flicks this length delivery through mid-mid-wicket for a run.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Tamim crouches low on this delivery and flicks it through to mid-wicket for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Another lovely stop. Landed outside off, Tamim steers it behind point but Martin Guptill at point quickly races to his right and stops it.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to the off side again.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Driven but well stopped! Tamim drives this length ball outside off straight to the fielder at covers.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer to finish off the over. It is on the body, Shakib sways away from it. Just 2 off Lockie's first.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Shakib plays it to the man at point.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Tamim drives it towards mid on and gets a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) On off, Tamim blocks it off the front foot.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Better throw and Tamim would have been a goner. Fuller ball on off and middle, Shakib flicks it towards square leg and takes a run. Tamim though wanted the second and he sets off on his bike. Shakib though sends him back. Boult runs to his left and throws it at the keeper's end. The throw though is wide to the left of Latham. He also cannot gather it cleanly and Tamim gets in with a dive.
11.1 overs (0 Run) He starts with a short ball outside off, Shakib leaves it alone.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Shakib pulls this shorter one from Henry through mid-wicket. A run added to the total.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Pitching outside off and on a length Tamim runs this down to third man for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Shakib drives this fuller length delivery down the ground to mid off for a single.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Length ball outside off, Shakib drives it crisply through covers for a couple.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Yorker length outside off, Shakib looks to lay bat on ball but misses it.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Shakib defends it off the front foot.