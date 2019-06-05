4.6 overs (1 Run) Off the edge. Full outside off, Sarkar looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge. There is no slip in place and it goes down to third man. They take one and Sarkar keeps the strike.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Sarkar cuts it towards Santner at backward point.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Soumya drives it to the man at cover.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This will give Soumya a lot of confidence. Full on off, Sarkar slashes it over the bowler's head for a boundary. First one of the game for Soumya.
4.2 overs (2 Runs) Almost chopped on. Full outside off, Sarkar looks to drive but it goes off the inside edge. It misses the stumps and goes past Lockie at short fine leg. He goes after it and pulls it before the ropes. They take two.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Soumya defends it towards point.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Tamim defends it towards cover. 6 runs off the over.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Tamim drives it but finds the man at cover.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gorgeous flick this. Full on middle and off, Tamim likes it there and he flicks it through mid-wicket. Lockie gives it a chase but was always going to come second as the ball races away to the fence..
3.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball. It is on off, Tamim sits under it and lets it carry to the keeper.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller on the stumps, Tamim defends it.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Misfield from Neesham. Good length ball which moves away from Tamim. He slashes it towards cover. Neesham there does not hold onto it and the ball goes behind him allowing them to take two. Rare from New Zealand.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the over. Just the two runs off it. The last ball is on middle and leg, Soumya defends it off his front foot.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Sarkar looks to hit it on the off side but it goes to mid on off the inner half of his bat.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, it comes in after pitching. Soumya looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss. Good length ball just outside off, Sarkar swings his bat at it but gets nowhere close to hitting it. Unnecessary shot this, especially at the start of the innings.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Sarkar defends it to the man at cover.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle and leg, Soumya glances it wide of fine leg and gets a couple.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Hits the deck hard on middle and off, Sarkar looks to block but it goes towards third man off the outer half of his bat. He keeps the strike with a single.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Once again there is a bit of movement in the air. It is on off, Soumya defends it.
1.4 overs (1 Run) On middle now, Tamim tucks it to the left of mid on and takes a quick run.
1.3 overs (0 Run) This one is on the fourth stump line, Tamim just covers his off stump with a straight bat.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Tamim sticks out his bat on off stump and the ball goes to the keeper.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Boult starts with a length ball which moves away after pitching. Sarkar runs it down to third man and gets off the mark with a single.
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot to finish the over. Fuller on middle and off, Tamim defends it to see off the first over. So only one bad ball in the over which went for four.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Tamim tucks it to Neesham at mid-wicket who dives to his right.
0.4 over (0 Run) Better this. Good length ball pitching on off and it goes away from the southpaw. Tamim looks to defend but gets beaten.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Bangladesh are up and running with a boundary. Henry strays it full on the leg side. Easy pickings for Tamim as he flicks it through fine leg and gets a boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) Fuller now. The line is the same. It is on the off stump. Tamim solidly blocks it.
0.1 over (0 Run) Henry starts with a length ball on off. No swing on offer on this one. Tamim blocks it from within the crease.