World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs Bangladesh: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats

Updated: 01 July 2019 15:25 IST

Bangladesh were instrumental in Indias dismal early exit from the World Cup in 2007, but otherwise it has been business as usual.

World Cup 2019: India take on Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday. © AFP

India and Bangladesh have not had a long history in World Cup rivalry given that the latter entered the fray late. But even in this short span, Bangladesh have managed to create a major upset, when they stopped India in their World Cup 2007 match, winning by five wickets. That loss eventually resulted in India's disastrous exit from the tournament. That was a match which has been engraved into the memories of all Indian fans, irrespective of how they would love to forget it. However, the two teams met twice after that, including one match at home for Bangladesh, but the results were in India's favour.

World Cup head to head:

India vs Bangladesh

Matches: 3

India won: 2

Bangladesh won: 1

Ties: 0

No Result: 0

India take on Bangladesh in their next World Cup 2019 league match at Edgbaston on Tuesday. India need one win to qualify for the semi-finals. They have matches with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka left.

Bangladesh too however are not completely out of the race and a lot would depend on how they fare against India and Pakistan in their remaining games. That makes the contest with India that much more relevant.

Highlights
  • India face Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday
  • India and Bangladesh have faced each other thrice in World Cups
  • India lost to Bangladesh in the 2007 World Cup
