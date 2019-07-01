India and Bangladesh will be facing off in a World Cup 2019 league encounter which can significantly influence both teams' prospects in the tournament in the coming days. With India losing to England in their previous match, they have still to seal their place in the semi-finals. For that to happen, India have to win one of their two remaining league matches - against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are at seven points from the same number of matches and have to potential to reach 11 points if they beat both India and Pakistan - something that will keep them too in the race.

But for that to happen, Bangladesh will have to reverse a trend that is decisively in India's favour - the One-day International head to head.

Here is a break-up of the matches:

Matches: 35

India won: 29

Bangladesh won: 5

Tied: 0

No result: 1

So, as is evident, Bangladesh will have their task cut out when they meet India in their World Cup 2019 contest.

However, its not like that beating India in a World Cup game is uncharted territory for Bangladesh. They have done so in the past, in 2007. It was a disaster for India as they went down by five wickets and eventually crashed out at the group stages.

So it is not an impossible job, which makes the match that much more interesting for all concerned.