World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh: Preview: It's Now Or Never For Bangladesh As They Take On India

Updated: 01 July 2019 16:15 IST

Bangladesh have seven points from seven matches and are currently fifth in the World Cup points table while India, with 11 points, are placed second after playing seven games.

India tasted their first defeat of World Cup 2019 campaign at the hands of hosts England on Sunday. © AFP

India, after tasting their first defeat of World Cup 2019, will take on Bangladesh at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday and will be eyeing to book a place in semi-finals with a win. Bangladesh, who have impressed everyone by punching above their weight in the World Cup 2019, can't afford to lose any of their two remaining matches. Bangladesh have seven points from seven matches and are currently fifth in the World Cup points table while India, with 11 points, are placed second.

Shakib Al Hasan has performed consistently with both bat and ball for Bangladesh and is third in the leading run-scorers list. Indian opener Rohit Sharma has been in excellent form and has scored three centuries in just six innings. Both teams would want their star players to deliver once again in the crucial game.

India suffered a blow before the match as Vijay Shankar was ruled out of World Cup 2019 due to a toe injury. Mayank Agarwal, who made his Test debut debut in Australia last year, is likely to replace Shankar in the squad.

The Indian spinners were ineffective in the game against England and India might want to replace one of them with a seamer.

Despite losing their last match, India head into the clash as clear favourites but need to be wary of unpredictable Bangladesh side.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal.

Match starts at 3:00 pm IST

  • Bangladesh can't afford to lose any of their two remaining matches
  • India need to win at least one out of two games to advance to semis
  • Bangladesh are fifth while India are second in the points table
