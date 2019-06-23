 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 23 June 2019 16:58 IST

Bangladesh have five points for six matches at the World Cup 2019.

World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Afghan spinners have not had the best of times in World Cup 2019 © AFP

Bangladesh will be hoping to keep their hopes alive of reaching the semi-finals when they face an Afghanistan team that have failed to get any points on the board but have won hearts by giving one of the World Cup 2019 favourites, India, a run for their money. While Bangladesh's batting has been their strong point, Afghanistan have relied mostly on their spin bowling arsenal. Afghan spinners have not had the best of times in World Cup 2019 but against India they were right on the money, stifling India's famed batting line-up. On Monday, at The Rose Bowl in Southampton -- the same venue they played India -- Afghanistan will be up against another strong batting side.

When is the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 24, 2019 (Monday).

Where will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

What time does the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match begin?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bangladesh have five points for six matches at the World Cup 2019
  • Afghan spinners have not had the best of times in World Cup 2019
  • Bangladesh's batting has been their strong point
Related Articles
World Cup, Preview: Bangladesh Look To Keep Semis Hopes Alive With Win Over Afghanistan
World Cup, Preview: Bangladesh Look To Keep Semis Hopes Alive With Win Over Afghanistan
David Warner Reveals New Nickname Given By Teammates
David Warner Reveals New Nickname Given By Teammates
Australia vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh Chase Gave Us Butterflies, Accepts Australia Captain Aaron Finch
Australia vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh Chase Gave Us Butterflies, Accepts Australia Captain Aaron Finch
ICC Compares Bangladesh Star To Cristiano Ronaldo, Gets Trolled Instantly
ICC Compares Bangladesh Star To Cristiano Ronaldo, Gets Trolled Instantly
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.