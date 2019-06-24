Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Ban vs Afg Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Mushfiqur Rahim Smashes Fifty, Bangladesh Going Strong

 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Play in Progress   
Match 31, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, Jun 24, 2019
Bangladesh BAN PP2 186/4 (39.1/50)
CRR: 4.74
Afghanistan AFG Yet To Bat
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field

Updated:24 June 2019 18:02 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें বাংলায় পড়ুন

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim hit half-centuries for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG): Mujeeb Ur Rahman struck thrice for Afghanistan. © AFP

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan became the leading run scorer in this year's World Cup so far as he made a confident start in Monday's match against minnows Afghanistan. Shakib's unbeaten 31 took him to 456 runs in the tournament, while Mushfiqur Rahim was six not out in Bangladesh's 95-2 after 20 overs in Southampton. Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib won the toss and elected to bowl first after the start of play was delayed 10 minutes by light rain. Liton Das was promoted ahead of Soumya Sarkar to open along with Tamim Iqbal for Bangladesh, with the pair managing a brisk 23 from the first four overs. But Das fell for 16 in the next over after being fooled into a miscued drive by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Hashmatullah Shahidi dived forward to get his fingers underneath the ball at extra cover, with a review confirming the dismissal. Tamim and Shakib put on their fourth successive fifty partnership in one-day internationals. But having been hit for a boundary the ball before, Mohammad Nabi responded with flighted turner that bowled Tamim for 36. Shakib survived an lbw review off Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan when he had made 27, the ball-tracking review showing it would have gone just over the stumps. Victory for Bangladesh would move them into fifth place in the 10-team table. (LIVE SCORECARD)   

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Straight from The Rose Bowl, Southampton

  • 18:02 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    FOUR!

    Mushfiqur Rahim plays a sweep shot to earn a boundary to the vacant fine leg.
  • 17:53 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Fifty!

    Wow, SIX! What a way to bring a fifty, his 35th half-century. Mushfiqur Rahim charged down the wicket and smashes it over long-on for a six. First boundary after a gap of 73 balls. 

  • 17:34 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Rashid is back!

    Rashid Khan is back into the attack. 
  • 17:26 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Mahmudullah arrives!

    Mahmudullah, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
  • 17:25 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    OUT!

    Another one goes, Bangladesh in trouble! Umpire raised his finger after Afghanistan appealed for LBW. Bangladesh takes review. The ball is clipping leg stump, so it will be umpire's call. Carrom ball works for Mujeeb as he claims his third wicket. Soumya Sarkar departs at 3 (10).
  • 17:14 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Soumya Sarkar arrive!

    Soumya Sarkar, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
  • 17:11 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    OUT!

    Shakib Al Hasan departs, a big wicket! He departs at 51 (69). Drama continues in Southampton as Afghanistan are yet again back into the game. 
  • 17:02 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    FIFTY!

    45th fifty for Shakib Al Hasan! Incredible consistency. Perfect time to bring his half-century. Shakibs fifth 50-plus score in the World Cup.He should bat till the end if Bangladesh is hoping for a big total. 
  • 16:49 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    FOUR!

    He has a great ability to play sweep shots! Brilliant. Sweep shot by Mushfiqur Rahim to deep mid-wicket. 
  • 16:43 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    FOUR!

    Leading top edge, over the keeper! Boundary for Mushfiqur Rahim.
  • 16:38 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Milestone for Shakib!

    On the lines of his tremendous form, Shakib Al Hasan has registered his name as the first Bangladesh batsman to score 1,000 career World Cup runs! 
  • 16:34 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    100 comes up for Bangladesh!

    Bangladesh have scored 100 runs in 20 overs. A lot will depend on Shakib and Mushfiqur from here. 
  • 16:33 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Bangladesh rebuilding!

    After suffering two major blows in the form of Liton and Tamim, Bangladesh are in a rebuilding phase with solid Shakib (34) and in-form Mushfiqur (6) at the crease. 
  • 16:18 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Shakib survives!

    Shakib Al Hasan just survived! Umpire raised his finger after Bangladesh appealed for LBW appeal. But, the review worked in favour of Bangladesh and the ball was going just over the stumps in the ball-tracker. Narrow escape for Shakib and Bangladesh as well. 
  • 16:12 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    OUT!

    BOWLED!!! Big wicket, Nabi strikes and Tamim goes! He departs at 36 (53).
  • 16:12 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    FOUR!

    Tamim hits a boundary to deep mid-wicket. 
  • 16:10 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Shakib back on top!

    Shakib Al Hasan look solid against Afghanistan and is back on top of the leading run-scorerers list for World Cup 2019. 
  • 16:07 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Bowling change!

    Rashid Khan, right arm leg break, comes into the attack. 
  • 16:03 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    FOUR!

    Fifty partnership! Tamim goes for another boundary, this time to deep mid-wicket. The boundary brings fifty partnership between Tamim and Shakib. 
  • 16:00 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    FOUR!

    Tamim dances down the ground and hits hard to mid-on for a boundary. 
  • 15:56 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Bangladesh 56/1 after 12 overs!

    A lot will depend on Shakib's stay at the crease. So far, Bangladesh have scored 56/1 runs in 12 overs. 
  • 15:47 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    FOUR!

    Shakib strikes and earns a boundary to past backward point. 
  • 15:45 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Fans react on Liton's dismissal!

    Check what Afghanistan fans were upto when Liton's dismissal was being reviewed!
  • 15:31 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Shakib arrives!

    Shakib Al Hasan, left handed bat, comes to the crease
  • 15:31 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    OUT!

    Liton Das (16) departs! He just gifted his wicket after a terrific start. Umpires, however, are reviewing for a catch. The soft signal is out. The third umpire finds the catch perfect and has asked the on field umpire to stay with his original decision. So, Liton has to go. 
  • 15:25 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    FOUR!

    What a shot! Tamim strikes. He was in complete control and hits a boundary between extra-cover and long-off.
  • 15:17 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    FOUR!

    Wonderful timing! Liton is a sweet timer of the bowl, just shows the direction and ball races away to the boundary.
  • 15:12 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    FOUR!

    Misfield brings first boundary for Bangladesh! Elegant back-foot punch by Liton. 
  • 15:11 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal arrive!

    Liton and Tamim are at the crease. Mujeeb ur Rahman, off spin bowler, to open attack for Afghanistan.
  • 15:05 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Players out for national anthems!

    So, the players are out for their respective national anthems. Play to begin in 5 minutes.
  • 14:57 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Play delayed by 10 minutes!

    Just like the toss, the play has been delayed by 10 minutes and the match will start at 3:10pm. 
  • 14:54 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Pitch report!

    Bigger ground, hitting will be tough! Spinners will get some help. Despite drizzling, the surface is dry.
  • 14:50 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Two changes!

    Bangladesh have made two changes as Saifudding and Mosaddek have replaced Rubel and Sabbir respectively. For Afghanistan, Dawlat and Shenwari have come in place of Alam and Zazai. Debut for Shenwari. 
  • 14:44 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Playing XI


    Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman

    Afghanistan (Playing XI): Gulbadin Naib(c), Samiullah Shinwari, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
  • 14:41 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Afghanistan win toss, opt to bowl!

    Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in World Cup 2019 match in Southampton.
  • 14:31 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Toss delayed!

    The toss has been delayed due to wet outfield.
  • 14:25 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Rain stops!

    Groundstaff are taking the covers off as the rain has stopped!
  • 14:24 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    It's raining!

    It's raining in Southampton! The weather gods have come again. However, the intensity is not much but enough to bring covers on the ground. 
  • 14:11 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Throwback!

    Check who rose up to the occasion when the two sides locked horns with each other in World Cup 2015!
  • 14:03 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Fearless Bangladesh!

    Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes is happy with Afghanistan's rise. 
