Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Ban vs Afg Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Mushfiqur Rahim Smashes Fifty, Bangladesh Going Strong

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan became the leading run scorer in this year's World Cup so far as he made a confident start in Monday's match against minnows Afghanistan. Shakib's unbeaten 31 took him to 456 runs in the tournament, while Mushfiqur Rahim was six not out in Bangladesh's 95-2 after 20 overs in Southampton. Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib won the toss and elected to bowl first after the start of play was delayed 10 minutes by light rain. Liton Das was promoted ahead of Soumya Sarkar to open along with Tamim Iqbal for Bangladesh, with the pair managing a brisk 23 from the first four overs. But Das fell for 16 in the next over after being fooled into a miscued drive by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Hashmatullah Shahidi dived forward to get his fingers underneath the ball at extra cover, with a review confirming the dismissal. Tamim and Shakib put on their fourth successive fifty partnership in one-day internationals. But having been hit for a boundary the ball before, Mohammad Nabi responded with flighted turner that bowled Tamim for 36. Shakib survived an lbw review off Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan when he had made 27, the ball-tracking review showing it would have gone just over the stumps. Victory for Bangladesh would move them into fifth place in the 10-team table. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 17:53 (IST)Jun 24, 2019
Fifty!Wow, SIX! What a way to bring a fifty, his 35th half-century. Mushfiqur Rahim charged down the wicket and smashes it over long-on for a six. First boundary after a gap of 73 balls.
50 for Mushfiqur Rahim!

- 17:25 (IST)Jun 24, 2019
OUT!Another one goes, Bangladesh in trouble! Umpire raised his finger after Afghanistan appealed for LBW. Bangladesh takes review. The ball is clipping leg stump, so it will be umpire's call. Carrom ball works for Mujeeb as he claims his third wicket. Soumya Sarkar departs at 3 (10).
Mujeeb is on!
He strikes for the third time today and Soumya Sarkar departs for three!
- 17:11 (IST)Jun 24, 2019
OUT!Shakib Al Hasan departs, a big wicket! He departs at 51 (69). Drama continues in Southampton as Afghanistan are yet again back into the game.
MASSIVE WICKET!
Mujeeb picks up his second of the day and sends Shakib back to the pavilion.
- 17:02 (IST)Jun 24, 2019
FIFTY!45th fifty for Shakib Al Hasan! Incredible consistency. Perfect time to bring his half-century. Shakibs fifth 50-plus score in the World Cup.He should bat till the end if Bangladesh is hoping for a big total.
Shakib Al Hasan is in the form of his life.
He passes 50 for the FIFTH time in #CWC19
- 16:38 (IST)Jun 24, 2019
Milestone for Shakib!On the lines of his tremendous form, Shakib Al Hasan has registered his name as the first Bangladesh batsman to score 1,000 career World Cup runs!
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the first Banglaldeshi batsman to pass 1,000 career World Cup runs and just the 19th man to reach the landmark overall
- 16:18 (IST)Jun 24, 2019
Shakib survives!Shakib Al Hasan just survived! Umpire raised his finger after Bangladesh appealed for LBW appeal. But, the review worked in favour of Bangladesh and the ball was going just over the stumps in the ball-tracker. Narrow escape for Shakib and Bangladesh as well.
A huge moment in the game.
Rashid Khan traps Shakib Al Hasan front, the umpire raises his finger, Shakib reviews and the ball-tracker shows the ball to be going JUST over the stumps.

Shakib survives by a matter of millimetres.
Shakib survives by a matter of millimetres. #CWC19 | #BANvAFG pic.twitter.com/XnK7l9zyIA
- 16:12 (IST)Jun 24, 2019
OUT!BOWLED!!! Big wicket, Nabi strikes and Tamim goes! He departs at 36 (53).
Mohammad Nabi with the breakthrough!
He gets through the defence of Tamim Iqbal and bowls him for 36 - a much-needed wicket for Afghanistan.
- 16:10 (IST)Jun 24, 2019
Shakib back on top!Shakib Al Hasan look solid against Afghanistan and is back on top of the leading run-scorerers list for World Cup 2019.
Shakib Al Hasan is already looking in fine touch for Bangladesh!
He's back on top of the leading run-scorers list for #CWC19 - how do you stop him?
- 15:45 (IST)Jun 24, 2019
Fans react on Liton's dismissal!Check what Afghanistan fans were upto when Liton's dismissal was being reviewed!
These Afghanistan fans went on an emotional roller-coaster as Liton Das' dismissal was being reviewed by the third umpire!
- 15:31 (IST)Jun 24, 2019
OUT!Liton Das (16) departs! He just gifted his wicket after a terrific start. Umpires, however, are reviewing for a catch. The soft signal is out. The third umpire finds the catch perfect and has asked the on field umpire to stay with his original decision. So, Liton has to go.
EARLY WICKET!
Mujeeb strikes and Liton Das departs for 16 in the fifth over.
Just the start Afghanistan would have wanted.#CWC19 | #BANvAFG pic.twitter.com/G6jzWAdnaL
- 14:44 (IST)Jun 24, 2019
Playing XIBangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur RahmanAfghanistan (Playing XI): Gulbadin Naib(c), Samiullah Shinwari, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
- 14:41 (IST)Jun 24, 2019
Afghanistan win toss, opt to bowl!Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in World Cup 2019 match in Southampton.
#GulbadinNaib wins the toss and Afghanistan will have a bowl!
Head to @cricketworldcup to follow the action.
- 14:31 (IST)Jun 24, 2019
Toss delayed!The toss has been delayed due to wet outfield.
The toss has been delayed by 10 minutes at the Hampshire Bowl.
As things stand, no overs have been lost and play will start at 10:40am local time.
- 14:11 (IST)Jun 24, 2019
Throwback!Check who rose up to the occasion when the two sides locked horns with each other in World Cup 2015!
When Bangladesh and Afghanistan met at the 2015 Men's Cricket World Cup, Mushfiqur Rahim was the Player of the Match for his innings of 71 in a 105-run win for the Tigers.
WATCH
- 14:03 (IST)Jun 24, 2019
Fearless Bangladesh!Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes is happy with Afghanistan's rise.
"We certainly don't fear them, we're ready to take them on. But you know what, I am really proud of Afghanistan's rise" - Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes.