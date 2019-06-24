 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"Hum Toh Doobe Hain Sanam....": Gulbadin Naib's Cheeky Warning To Bangladesh

Updated: 24 June 2019 09:47 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib has made his intentions clear and said he will look to spoil other team's party at the World Cup 2019.

"Hum Toh Doobe Hain Sanam....": Gulbadin Naib
Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib reacts at the press conference © AFP

Afghanistan can take a lot of pride from their performances at the World Cup 2019, specially from their batting efforts against heavyweights England and India. While Afghanistan are left with only pride to play for at the World Cup 2019, their skipper Gulbadin Naib has made his intentions clear and said he will look to spoil other team's party. In a press conference ahead of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match on Monday, Gulbadin Naib issued a cheeky warning for Bangladesh and said, "Hum to doobe hain sanam, tujhe bhi lekay doobengay". (We are already drowned, we will drown you also.)

Afghanistan gave World Cup 2019 favourites India a might scare with their approach in the chase. The minnows fell short by only 11 runs chasing a modest total of 225 runs.

The spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi also registered economical figures against India. But their premier spinner Rashid Khan has failed to live up to the billing at the World Cup 2019 as he has been pretty inconsistent in the tournament.

With three matches still to play at the quadrennial, Afghanistan will look to put their best foot forward against every opposition.

After Bangladesh, the Naib-led side are slated to face Pakistan before they conclude their World Cup 2019 against a power-hitting West Indies.

Afghanistan are currently bottom-placed at the World Cup 2019 points table with no success from their six outings.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Afghanistan Afghanistan Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Gulbadin Naib Gulbadin Naib Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib has made his intentions clear
  • Afghanistan can take a lot of pride from their performances
  • Afghanistan are left with only pride to play for at the World Cup 2019
Related Articles
Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs Afghanistan: India Probable Playing XI, Afghanistan Probable Playing XI
Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs Afghanistan: India Probable Playing XI, Afghanistan Probable Playing XI
Preview: Rishabh Pant In Focus As Injury-Hit India Take On Last-Placed Afghanistan
Preview: Rishabh Pant In Focus As Injury-Hit India Take On Last-Placed Afghanistan
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan Captain Gulbadin Naib Threatens To Leave Press Conference - Watch
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan Captain Gulbadin Naib Threatens To Leave Press Conference - Watch
Team Profile, Afghanistan: The Minnows Would Seek To Create A Flutter In The UK
Team Profile, Afghanistan: The Minnows Would Seek To Create A Flutter In The UK
Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Slam Decision To Change Afghanistan Captain For World Cup 2019
Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Slam Decision To Change Afghanistan Captain For World Cup 2019
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.