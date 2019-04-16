 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019 Team: Bangladesh Include Injured Players In 15-Strong Squad

Updated: 16 April 2019 16:41 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Bangladesh's World Cup 2019 team includes several injured players who are expected to be fit by the time the tournament starts.

World Cup 2019 Team: Bangladesh Include Injured Players In 15-Strong Squad
Bangladesh play their first match against South Africa at the Kennington Oval on June 2. © AFP

Bangladesh on Tuesday named their 15-man World Cup 2019 team, with Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Rubel Hossain, all of whom are on the injured list, being included in the squad in anticipation that they will be fit by the time the tournament begins. Mashrafe Mortaza will captain of the side and Shakib al Hasan will take up the role of vice-captain. Bangladesh begin their campaign against South Africa at the Kennington Oval on June 2.

Mahmudullah suffered a shoulder injury during the recent tour of New Zealand, Rubel Hossain is struggling from a side strain and Mushfiqur Rahim is nursing the broken rib-cage from the Asia Cup last year.

Mustafizur bruised his ankle during a warm-up session in the domestic Dhaka Premier League.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board chief physicist Debashish Chowdhury has said that there are no fractures, but there is a lateral ankle sprain.

Chowdhury hopes that all the players who are recovering from injuries would recover on time before the World Cup begins.

The squad:

Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib al Hasan (vice-capt), Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Jayed.

Comments
Topics : Bangladesh Cricket Team Mushfiqur Rahim Mustafizur Rahman Shakib Al Hasan World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mashrafe Mortaza will captain Bangladesh in the World Cup
  • Shakib Al Hasan has been named the vice-captain
  • Bangladesh begin their campaign against South Africa on June 2
Related Articles
World Cup Worry For Bangladesh As Mustafizur Rahman Suffers Ankle Injury
World Cup Worry For Bangladesh As Mustafizur Rahman Suffers Ankle Injury
World Cup Team Announcements: Timeline
World Cup Team Announcements: Timeline
Bangladesh Cricketer Marries After Close Call In New Zealand Shooting
Bangladesh Cricketer Marries After Close Call In New Zealand Shooting
It Will Take Time To Overcome Christchurch Horror, Says Bangladesh
It Will Take Time To Overcome Christchurch Horror, Says Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal
Christchurch Mosque Shooting: Virat Kohli Expresses Grief, Calls Incident "Shocking And Tragic"
Christchurch Mosque Shooting: Virat Kohli Expresses Grief, Calls Incident "Shocking And Tragic"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.