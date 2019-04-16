Bangladesh on Tuesday named their 15-man World Cup 2019 team, with Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Rubel Hossain, all of whom are on the injured list, being included in the squad in anticipation that they will be fit by the time the tournament begins. Mashrafe Mortaza will captain of the side and Shakib al Hasan will take up the role of vice-captain. Bangladesh begin their campaign against South Africa at the Kennington Oval on June 2.

Mahmudullah suffered a shoulder injury during the recent tour of New Zealand, Rubel Hossain is struggling from a side strain and Mushfiqur Rahim is nursing the broken rib-cage from the Asia Cup last year.

Mustafizur bruised his ankle during a warm-up session in the domestic Dhaka Premier League.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board chief physicist Debashish Chowdhury has said that there are no fractures, but there is a lateral ankle sprain.

Chowdhury hopes that all the players who are recovering from injuries would recover on time before the World Cup begins.

The squad:

Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib al Hasan (vice-capt), Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Jayed.