 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Babar Azam Stars As Pakistan Beat New Zealand To Keep World Cup Hopes Alive

Updated: 27 June 2019 00:17 IST

Pakistan reached their target off the first ball of their final over, finishing on 241/4.

Babar Azam Stars As Pakistan Beat New Zealand To Keep World Cup Hopes Alive
Babar Azam scored an unbeaten century and Haris Sohail (68) offered valuable support. © AFP

Pakistan kept alive their chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, cruising to a six-wicket win against previously unbeaten New Zealand at Edgbaston. New Zealand scored 237 for six in their 50 overs but that total proved inadequate as Babar Azam scored an impressive unbeaten 101 and Haris Sohail (68) offered valuable support. Pakistan reached their target off the first ball of their final over, finishing on 241/4.

"The wicket was difficult but my aim was to bat for 50 overs and if I did I knew Pakistan would win the match," said man-of-the-match Babar.

"We know we'd need to score runs off the pace bowlers. Once (Mitchell) Santner came on it was doing stuff off the pitch so (Mohammad) Hafeez told me to stick at it and score three or four runs an over."

Sarfaraz Ahmed's side, who beat South Africa on Sunday to revive their flagging World Cup campaign, now have seven points, level with fifth-placed Bangladesh and just one point behind hosts England.

During the course of his innings, Babar became the second-fastest to reach 3,000 one-day international runs in front of thousands of fanatical Pakistan fans.

Babar Azam, 24, took 11 innings more than South Africa's Hashim Amla, who reached the milestone in 57 innings, but overtook West Indies great Viv Richards (69 innings).

He reached his hundred off 124 balls with 11 fours.

Earlier, Jimmy Neesham hit a career-best 97 not out while Colin de Grandhomme made 64 after New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat.

Left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-28) starred as Pakistan reduced New Zealand to 83-5, with in-form captain Kane Williamson dismissed by leg-spinner Shadab Khan for 41.

New Zealand are second in the table on 11 points behind Australia, the only team who have qualified so far.

The top four teams qualify for the semi-finals.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Mohammad Babar Azam Babar Azam Haris Sohail Haris Sohail World Cup 2019 Cricket New Zealand vs Pakistan, Match 33
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Babar Azam scored his 10th ODI hundred against New Zealand
  • Pakistan stay alive to qualify for the semis in this World Cup
  • Pakistan will next take on Afghanistan on Saturday
Related Articles
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Pakistan
Pakistan's Babar Azam Second Fastest To 3,000 ODI Runs
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.