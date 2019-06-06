34.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! A much-needed breakthrough for Australia! Shai Hope has thrown it away. A soft dismissal really and Shai has his head down in disappointment. Cummins slants in a fuller length ball on middle, Shai leans forward and across to play the flick shot through mid-wicket but ends up mistiming it straight into the hands of Usman Khawaja at mid on. He takes a sitter and the Aussies get an opening. 99 needed off 90 balls.
Live Score
34.5 overs (0 Run) Angles in a length ball on off, Hope brings down a straight bat and pushes it to mid off.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, defended off the back foot to the off side.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, Holder goes back to turn it on the leg side. Doesn't get the middle of his bat and it rolls in front of square leg. The bowler runs after the ball and the batsmen switch ends.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a length outside off, Shai plays it late and guides it down to third man for a run. Exactly 100 needed now!
34.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, Hope punches from the back foot but finds mid off.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Floated and full on off, driven off the front foot but straight to covers. 10 runs off Maxwell's sixth over.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted and outside off, Hope goes back and slaps it to sweeper cover for a run.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, Hope punches it down the ground but straight to mid off.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single.
33.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gorgeous! Loopy and full outside off, Holder gets forward with his giant stride and thumps his cover drive for a boundary.
33.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Flatter delivery, shorter in length and around off, Holder goes back to punch but it takes the outside edge and speeds past short third man for a boundary.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Short again, around leg, Hope misses out on the pull shot. Carey appeals for a brief period but nothing much from the bowler. The umpire also has no interest.
32.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top effort by Nathan Lyon (sub) but to no avail. Short delivery on middle and leg, Shai shuffles across and gets a good amount of his bat behind his pull shot. It speeds down to fine leg where Lyon tries to stop it with a dive. He does so initially but then the ball rolls over to the fence.
32.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Beauty! On a good length around off and it straightens just a hint off the pitch. That's enough to beat Hope's hanging bat.
32.2 overs (1 Run) In the air... SAFE! Short in length and on middle, Holder pulls it aerially over square leg and Starc in the deep collects it on one bounce. The sun was staring down the fielder's eyes and hence he picked it late. Wonder what the sunglasses are doing on his cap. Could have attempted for a catch had he picked it early. Little moments.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Holder goes on his back foot and defends it off the inner half to mid-wicket.
31.6 overs (2 Runs) Quicker and fuller down the leg side, Shai paddles it fine down to fine leg for a couple of runs.
31.5 overs (2 Runs) Maxwell drags his length short again, Shai punches it to the right of the sweeper cover fielder and takes a couple.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Fires one in, too full and on middle, it's flicked on the leg side but straight to mid-wicket.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Goes on the back foot to a short ball again but mistimes his punch shot to covers.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Turning back into the batsman from outside off, a bit on the shorter side, the batsman punches it back to the bowler.
31.1 overs (2 Runs) Short in length and outside off, Hope cracks it off his back foot to deep point. The sweeper sweeps it off near the fence and the batsmen collect a couple of runs.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this time SH waits for the ball to come to him and dabs it towards third man for one.
30.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball outside off, Shai looks to tuck it to the leg side but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. The ball drops down to the off side and Hope wants a run but Holder sends him back as Cummins races across in a flash.
30.4 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off, Hope looks to pull but the ball comes on slowly off the surface. Takes the toe end of the bat and goes towards mid on.
30.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball again, turned through square leg for a run.
30.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh my word! That is just a short-arm jab! It is fractionally short, around off and Holder just pull-whips it over mid-wicket! One bounce and into the fence.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped to the off side for a single.