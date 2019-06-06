34.6 overs (1 Run) Almost drags it on! Length and outside off, Coulter-Nile looks to guide it down to third man but the ball is too close to play that shot. An inside edge is produced which hits the pads and rolls on the off side. Smith calls for a run and they take it. 22 from the last two overs. So despite the wickets falling, Australia are managing to score at a good rate.
Live Score
34.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled but well bowled! Maybe he was ready for it as Russell can't bowl any more short balls. A yorker on middle, NCN jams it out.
34.4 overs (2 Runs) Lands in no man's land! The slower ball and it is fuller in length, Coulter-Nile swings but does not get it off the middle. He still hits it well enough to get it over mid-wicket for a couple.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Another wide! Short and this one is even more higher than the last one.
34.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes short again but this one bounces a lot.
34.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top edge and it goes too fine! Short and on the body, Nathan looks to pull but is in no control. He still goes for the pull but it hits the top edge and bounces once before the fine leg fence.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Slower one and it is short and outside off, Coulter-Nile waited and then looks to cut it hard but fails to put bat on ball. It goes on the bounce to the keeper who stops it with his pads.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Nathan looks to cut but misses.
33.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a good over for Australia. 13 from it. Short and on the body, Nathan pulls it towards fine leg for one.
33.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air... but just wide! Pooran probably misjudged it. Down the leg side and it is full. NCN flicks it in the air towards deep backward square leg. Pooran initially runs in first but then realizes he has to run to his right. He moves to that direction but till then, it is too late as the ball is out of reach and it races to the fence.
33.4 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side on off, Nathan strokes it but straight to mid off.
33.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side and it has been wided.
33.3 overs (2 Runs) Slightly short! Not short enough to make the batter uncomfortable. NCN pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for two.
33.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nathan Coulter-Nile has managed to squeeze that for a boundary! Full and on middle, NCN jams it straight down the ground. The outfield is such that the ball has raced away.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Leading edge but a run! This is angled into the batter, Smith looks to work it on the leg side but closes the face a touch early. It goes off the leading edge and down to third man for one.
32.6 overs (3 Runs) Three now! Nicely played! Slightly fuller and width on offer, Smith strokes it through covers. It is not hit well enough to get to the ropes but three taken.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short again, Smith hops and keeps it out.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Goes short now and Smith ducks under it.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Very full and on middle, Smith strokes it to mid on.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Well fielded but can't stop the run! Saves three though does the skipper. Full and on off, Coulter-Nile strokes it towards mid off where Holder dives to his left and stops it. 150 up for Australia. They would love to add 100 more.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Nathan guides it towards point.
31.6 overs (0 Run) OUCH! Well played in the end by Smith. Back of a length on off, it rises after pitching. Smith goes back and looks to defend but the ball hits him on the glove. The good thing though, is that he takes a hand off the handle so the ball dies down onto the ground. A very testing over from Oshane.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Top, top bowling! Follows the bouncer with a very full length ball, he also gets it to tail back in. Coulter-Nile looks to jam it out but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls towards the keeper and a run is taken.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Goes short again! This time Coulter-Nile ducks under it confidently.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Once again, it is bowled short to Coulter-Nile and he has a problem. He looks to fend it away but it goes off the leading edge but safe towards mid-wicket.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! A yorker and it tails back in from off. NCN jams it out.
31.1 overs (0 Run) A full toss, Coulter-Nile misses out. He flicks it but finds square leg.
30.6 overs (1 Run) In the air... safe! Nathan has started off in a very unconvincing manner! Russell hurries him up with a short ball. NCN goes for the pull but gets a top edge towards the leg side. There are two players going for it, the keeper and the mid-wicket fielder, but they don't get to it as the ball falls safely at square leg. Top over for the Windies, a wicket and two runs from it.
30.5 overs (0 Run) OHHH! Brave brave leave! That starts from outside off and comes back in. Coulter-Nile shoulders arms to it. The ball just about kisses the off pole.
30.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Russell breaks the 68-run partnership. Excellent bowling change by Jason Holder. A wicket almost immediately after the Drinks break and we have seen that happen many times in the past. Not sure though if Carey needed to play at that. It is on a length and outside off, moves away further with the angle. Carey hangs his bat out without any purpose. The ball kisses the outside edge and goes into the mitts of the keeper. A good innings by Carey comes to an end. He will be disappointed though as there was a big opportunity to convert his start. West indies into the bowling all-rounders now.
30.3 overs (1 Run) This time he gets a single as he pushes it to mid on.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, defended.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Goes full first up on middle, Smith hits it back towards the bowler. Russell gets down quickly and stops it.