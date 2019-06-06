29.6 overs (1 Run) A quick single to end the 30th! On off, Smith taps it on the off side and takes one.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! Saves at least two! Short and on off, Carey pulls it hard into the ground. It goes towards mid-wicket where Russell stops it with one hand diving to his left.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Smith guides it through point for one.
29.2 overs (0 Run) This is played with the turn towards the bowler who runs to his right and makes a good stop.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Angles it on off, it is kept out.
28.6 overs (2 Runs) Now plays the pull shot through backward square leg. Fine leg runs to his right, dives and saves two.
28.5 overs (2 Runs) Well played! Short and on the body, Carey nicely upper cuts it towards third man and takes two. Carey is playing very confidently here, showing the wide range of shots he has.
28.4 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and on the body, Carey ducks under it.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
28.2 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side and on off, Smith finds the fielder at mid off with a drive.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, Carey pushes it through covers for one.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full on off, Carey drives it on the bounce and past the cover fielder for another single in this over. 8 from Nurse's first.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Steve has played it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen have run through for a single.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Fine stop at the cover region! Too full and outside off, Smith strokes it firmly and Russell inside the circle makes a superb stop diving to his right.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Takes this one on the full and pushes it down to long on for one.
27.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well stroked! Nurse delivers a full ball around off, from 'round the wicket, Carey brings out the reverse sweep without waiting any time and nails it behind point for a boundary.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Smith survives the first ball! A flighted ball landing full outside off, Steve stretches out to drive it through the line but it turns and takes the inside edge. The ball goes very closely past the leg stump and they cross for a run as the short fine leg fielder cuts it off.
26.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Length and outside off, left alone.
26.5 overs (2 Runs) Goes short and on the body, Carey tucks it fine on the leg side and takes two. 50-run stand comes up between this pair!
26.4 overs (0 Run) Another delightful cover drive but to the man at covers. A little to the left or the right and it would have been another boundary.
26.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Creamed! Scoring in boundaries is Carey here. His 6th boundary in the 31 he has scored. Full and on off, Carey leans into it and strokes it through covers for a boundary.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Good fielding! Full and on off, Smith strokes it towards mid off who makes a tumbling stop. Can't stop the single though.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, it is kept out.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short again and Carey once again ducks under it. A better over for the Windies. Just the three from it.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Smith guides it down to third man for a single.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Another short ball and this one is again on middle, Smith ducks under it.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Very good running again! Carey taps it beside the pitch and takes one.
25.2 overs (0 Run) This is a good short ball, it is on middle. Carey ducks under it.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Smith once again shuffles across and works it towards square leg and takes one.