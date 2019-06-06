24.6 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, Shimron pushes it down to mid off.
24.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! A rising delivery again, around middle, Hetmyer rides the bounce and powers his pull shot to the deep mid-wicket fence.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly short around leg, Hetmyer tries to flick but misses. He is hit high on the pads, the bowler turns and appeals but the umpire shakes his head.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Short in length once more, it's pulled with good timing but straight to deep square leg for one.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Short in length and pulled behind square leg for a single.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Goes on the back foot and punches it to sweeper cover for a run.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Short again and once more Shai pulls it past the diving mid-wicket fielder. Only a run this time. 10 from the over, the biggest one after the fall of the last wicket.
23.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Aerial but safe! Short in length and on middle, Shai goes deep inside the crease and pulls it aerially past the left side of Maxwell at mid-wicket. It screams away towards the fence and Coulter-Nile tries to stop it with a dive. But it goes under his right hand to meet the fence.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Appeal for an lbw! Two noises though. A googly landing full around off, turning in, Hope is forward to defend but takes the inside edge and hits him on the pads.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Full and flatter outside off, Hope reaches out and drives it to covers.
23.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! A full toss outside off, Shai sits down on one knee and sweetly sweeps it behind square leg for a boundary. Poor from Adam!
23.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, Shimron drags his pull shot to deep mid-wicket for a run.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Goes for a yorker on middle but it turns out to be a low full toss at 146 kph, Shimron clips it through square leg for one. Had he missed that, he would have been a plumb lbw candidate.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Short in length again, wide outside off, Hetmyer stands back to run it down past point but he finds the fielder inside the ring.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up this time around off, it's driven off the front foot but straight to mid off.
22.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well pulled by Shimron Hetmyer! Starc delivers it short, Hetmyer fetches it from outside off and pulls it disdainfully to the deep mid-wicket fence.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls it shortish and wide outside off, Hetmyer allows it through to the keeper.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on middle, Shimron clips it off his pads to mid-wicket.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Once again the length is on the shorter side around off, Hetmyer pushes his weight on the back leg and forces it to long on for one.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and a touch shorter on middle, SH punches it from the back foot towards mid-wicket.
21.4 overs (2 Runs) Extra flight this time but the length is too full, Hetmyer drives it to sweeper cover and collects a couple of runs.
21.3 overs (0 Run) A slower googly landing full around leg, Hetmyer lunges and defends near his front pad.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Misses out! Zampa bowls it short and wide outside off, Shimron cuts but finds the point fielder.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full on off, Hetmyer leans forward in defense.
20.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length around middle, angling away, extra bounce, Shai hops and pushes it to the off side.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Full but on the pads, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
20.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A short ball, but way down the leg side.
20.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off, coming in, extra bounce, SH hops and works it behind square leg for a single.
20.3 overs (0 Run) There comes the bouncer, around middle, Shimron ducks, falls over on his back side but then quickly gets up.
20.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! You get that a lot with Starc. He tends to go full, looking for that LBW but on this occasion it is too straight. Angling down the leg side, Hetmyer looks to flick but misses. However, the ball brushes his pads and goes past the diving Alex Carey to the fine leg fence.
20.1 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, around middle, defended solidly back to the bowler.