14.6 overs (1 Run) Nicely worked again through square leg for one.
14.5 overs (0 Run) The short ball ploy continues and it is on the body, Smith lets it go through to the keeper.
14.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Smith shuffles across and keeps it out.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly short but this does not bounce at a very good height. Stoinis easily works it through square leg for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on the body, Smith pulls it down to fine leg for one.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Smith guides it to point.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Short and on middle, Smith pulls it all along the ground through square leg for a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Goes short again! This might be getting a little too predictable. Smith easily lets it go over him.
13.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Smith looks to flick but misses.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Another short one, Smith spots it early and ducks under it.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Good running! Yes, the boundaries are coming but rotating the strike is very important. Back of a length on off, it is tapped towards the leg side for a run.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Smith looks to work it on the leg side but it goes off the pads and down towards fine leg. A run taken. No signal from the umpire so there will be bat involved.
13.1 overs (0 Run) On off, Smith goes back and keeps it out.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots to end a productive over for Australia. Good length on off again, it is blocked.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Drag his length back and Stoinis keeps it out.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is even better than the last one! Full and on middle, Stoinis with a straight bat hits it down to the long on fence. Consecutive boundaries.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air but away from the fielder! Slightly fuller and on off, Stoinis pushes at it with hard hands. It goes uppishly past the bowler, beats the diving mid off fielder. Brathwaite from mid on gives it a chase, he dives but his effort goes in vain.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Marcus drives it back to the bowler.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Stoinis defends it out.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Trademark Smith! Slightly shorter and it is outside off, Smith waits for it and guides it through point for a boundary. So Australia have managed to score a boundary in each of the last three overs.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short and on the body, Smith ducks under it.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, Stoinis flicks it through backward square leg for another single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, Stoinis pushes it towards cover-point.
11.2 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Smith works it through backward square leg for one.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Smith stands tall and keeps it out.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Another short one on middle, Stoinis once again hops and defends it onto the ground. So despite going for a boundary, just 6 from the over.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Another fiery short one and on the stumps, Stoinis nicely backs away.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length this time, MS guides it to point.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Good short one on off, Stoinis hops and keeps it out.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Another wide! Short and outside off, Stoinis watches it go through to the keeper. Wided.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Smith shuffles right across and works it through square leg for a single.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another gift! Full toss, Smith just stands tall and pushes it through mid on and the ball races away to the fence. Australia dealing in boundaries now.