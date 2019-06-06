 
Cricket World Cup 2019, Australia vs West Indies: Australia Probable Playing XI, West Indies Probable Playing XI

Updated: 06 June 2019 12:33 IST

Australia take on the West Indies in what could be a very keen match at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Cricket World Cup 2019, Australia vs West Indies: Australia Probable Playing XI, West Indies Probable Playing XI
West Indies shocked Pakistan after bowling them out for paltry 105 runs. © AFP

Australia and the West Indies will look to consolidate their position in top four of the World Cup 2019 points table when they face off at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Thursday. Both Australia and West Indies started their World Cup campaign with identical seven-wicket wins over their respective opponents. While Australia registered an easy win over minnows Afghanistan in Bristol, the West Indies shocked Pakistan after bowling them out for paltry 105 runs at a batting-friendly Trent Bridge track. On top of that, West Indies chased down the small target inside 13.4 overs to claim an impressive net run-rate and go top of the points table.

However, things won't be as easy for the Windies against Australia with their prominent batsmen in top form.

In their last match, West Indies saw Chris Gayle struggle due to back pain after scoring a half-century. Hard-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell was also seen limping off the field after a hamstring strain.

Much to fans' delight, both Gayle and Russell look match-fit as they had a lengthy training session in Nottingham on Wednesday.

Captain Jason Holder is expected to go with an unchanged playing XI against the mighty Australians.

Australia, on the other hand, ride on the batting prowess of captain Aaron Finch along with comeback men Steve Smith and David Warner.

Smith and Warner made comeback to the Australian One-day International team after serving one-year bans for their involvement in ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March 2018.

Both of them made promising starts in the World Cup with Warner scoring match-winning 89 (not out) against Afghanistan and Smith slamming a century against hosts England in a World Cup warm-up.

Australia might also play an unchanged playing XI. However, if Finch decides to counter West Indies left-handers with full force, Nathan Lyon can come in place of Adam Zampa, who claimed three wickets but conceded 60 runs against Afghanistan.

PROBABLE XI:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glen Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Jason Holder (capt), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

SQUADS:

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon.

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

