Aaron Finch, till recently, had a very unenviable task. Thrown to the deep end when then-captain Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for ball-tampering during the Test series in South Africa, Aaron Finch was given the unenviable task of leading a rag-tag Australian One-day International side and make them come good. The journey was quite difficult to begin with but once Australia came from behind to beat India in an ODI series, things changed and the Aussies are again looking good enough to take one all comers.

Aaron Finch may not be the most charismatic of players or captains, but he sure has a definite role to play in the Australian ODI scheme of things. Even after the return of Smith and Warner, Finch kept command of the Australian World Cup 2019 side and is expected to do well there as well.

Finch made his debut against Sri Lanka at Melbourne in 2013 and has so far played 110 ODIs (106 innings) to score 4118 runs, averaging 39.59 and with a strike rate of 88.65.

Finch has scored 13 ODI centuries with a best of 153 not out. He also has 22 half-centuries to his credit.