Australia, who are currently at the top of the World Cup 2019 Points Table , will take on South Africa in their last league match of World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday. The defending champions will look to finish at the top of the points table while South Africa will be looking to end their campaign on a high. With Australia having already qualified for the semi-finals, many are speculating that they might rest key fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins before the all important semi-final match. But coach Justin Langer, speaking ahead of South Africa match, indicated that the two star bowlers will feature in Saturday's match. South Africa, semi-finalists of the 2015 World Cup, have not been able to live up to expectations and are currently eighth on the points table, only above the West Indies and Afghanistan. However, they were clinical with both bat and ball in their last league match against Sri Lanka. They would want to replicate the same performance in their final match and exit the tournament with aplomb.

When is the Australia vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match?

The Australia vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be played on July 6, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the Australia vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match be played?

The Australia vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time does the Australia vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match begin?

The Australia vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will begin at 06:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match?

The Australia vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)