9.6 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length outside off, Finch tries to run it down to third man but Babar intervenes with a dive from point to make the stop. 10 from the over, 56/0 in Powerplay 1, Australia have done extremely well.
Live Score
9.5 overs (0 Run) Some extra bounce from a good length around off, Finch does well to get on top of the delivery and block it out.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Strides forward to a full ball and pushes it towards cover-point.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Once again the length and line aren't good. Shortish and on leg, Warner works it towards square leg for one.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) Four leg byes! Ali slips a shortish ball down the leg side, Warner fails to glance but still it's a good result for Australia. The ball kisses Warner's thigh pad and speeds down to the fine leg fence.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Fullish and on middle, Warner strokes it back and Hassan sticks his right hand out. He deflects it past mid off who gives the chase. Shaheen also runs behind it from mid on and gets to the ball first. The batsmen take a couple of runs. 50 up for Australia!
8.6 overs (0 Run) Superbly delivered outswinger. Around off and shaping away, Finch pushes at it without any footwork and gets beaten.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Hesitation but no harm done! Finch pushes a length ball towards covers and Warner comes out of his crease in search of a run. He is sent back immediately and the fielder instead of hitting the stumps, hits David on his body. Given the chilly conditions, that would have stung.
8.3 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on off, Finch goes on his back foot and defends it to the off side.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Presses forward to a full ball and pushes it to the right of mid off for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish to begin with. The line is straight and Finch works it in the gap on the leg side for one.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone. 11 coming from this over.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too wide and outside off, Warner gets on top of the bounce and crunches his drive through covers for the second boundary in this over.
7.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Width on offer outside off, Finch rises on his back foot and spanks it through point for a cracking boundary. Pakistan quickly losing their advantage of winning this crucial toss owing to some poor new-ball bowling.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Could have easily dragged it on! Good length delivery on off, Finch winds up for a big punch through the line but it takes the inside edge and hits him on the thigh pad.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish but the line is straight, David works it behind square leg for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Pakistan have been a bit untidy with their lines and lengths. Hassan slips a good length ball down the leg side, Warner tries to glance but it moves away to beat his bat. Sarfaraz once again struggles while collecting but no run conceded.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman. No run to end an 8-run over from Amir.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Movement back into the batsman from a length around off, once again Warner tries playing it straight but it takes the inner portion of his bat and runs down to long leg for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Angling across the right-hander outside off, Finch slices his drive down towards third man for one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on middle, Finch jumps on the back foot and taps it down on the leg side.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle, Warner gets down a straight bat to play but it takes the inner half and rolls to the left of the square leg fielder. One run added to the total.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery and punished! A length ball once again drifting down the leg side, Warner flicks it with nice timing past the square leg fielder inside the ring. No stopping it after that.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Good length ball drifting down the leg side, Warner tries flicking but misses.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up and around off, Finch plays a well-timed straight drive and Hassan does well to stop the ball in his followthrough. Just 1 from the over, finally a quiet one from this end.
5.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads to square leg. One run added to the total.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten all ends up! Warner is smiling. He knows that was close. Shortish and on middle, an outswinger. Warner sticks back to play at it but it nips away to beat the outside edge.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Gently turns a full length ball on the leg side but finds the mid-wicket fielder.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Another delivery angling down the leg side, Warner misses out on the flick shot and takes a hit on the thigh pad.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Sharp and shortish around leg, Warner tries to flick but misses to get hit on the thigh pad.