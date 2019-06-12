48.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Maiden ODI fifer for Amir and Australia are bowled out for 307! A well-deserved fifer for Mohammad Amir. He was brilliant today and is single handedly responsible for where Pakistan are in the game at the moment. He bowls this full and on middle, Starc hits it nicely but does not get the desired elevation. Malik at long on runs to his right and takes a neat catch.
Live Score
48.5 overs (2 Runs) Brilliantly stopped by Shaheen Afridi. Full delivery, sliding down the leg side, Starc flicks it off the inner half to fine leg and the ball races away. Shaheen in the deep dives to stop two runs for his team.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Angles across a length delivery outside off, Richardson leans forward and strokes it through cover-point for a run.
48.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Wicket number 4 for Mohammad Amir! What a bowler, what an outstanding bowler! Dishes out a perfect yorker on leg, Carey is beaten in pace as the bat comes down late. He is rapped on the back leg, the bowler appeals and the umpire raises his finger. Carey takes the DRS, there is no inside edge on the Ultra Edge and the Ball Tracker confirms it to be smashing the leg pole.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Spears in a full ball on off, Starc flicks and once again the ball rolls behind square leg for one.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Digs in a short ball on off, Carey plays a half-hearted pull shot behind square leg for a run.
47.6 overs (0 Run) Another short one on middle, Starc looks to pull but misses. Just the two from this over. Another top over for Pakistan.
47.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on the body, Starc looks to nudge it but misses to get hit on the body.
47.4 overs (0 Run) Leading edge! Goes very full and on middle, Starc looks to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge towards one.
47.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! 8 down now are Australia. Hassan Ali gets one. He goes short and cramps Cummins for room. PC picks the wrong shot to play as he tries to upper cut it. Too close to play that and also does not have the pace to work with. It goes into the mitts of Sarfaraz Ahmed. No real celebration from Pakistan but they are doing a tremendous job here.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Carey works it towards long on and gets to the other end.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Gets off strike straightaway! Does the smart thing as he pushes it towards mid off for one.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end! Pakistan won't mind as that would keep Carey off strike. On the pads, Cummins works it through square leg to bring up the 300. Two runs and a wicket from the over. Outstanding one at this stage.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Another bumper! Once again it zips through. Cummins ducks under it.
46.4 overs (0 Run) That was quick! It was bowled at 142 KPH. Length and around off, Cummins looks to cut but is beaten by the extra bounce.
46.3 overs (0 Run) On the middle pole, Cummins keeps it out.
46.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Wahab Riaz is amongst the wickets now. A very good catch by Sarfaraz this. Riaz goes full and on off, Coulter-Nile looks to go big but ends up playing outside the line. The ball goes off the inside edge, almost wrong-footed Ahmed who reacts quickly and takes a good catch falling to his left. Pakistan continue fighting back here.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Goes extremely full and on off, Carey looks to hit it through the off side but it goes off the inner half towards square leg for one. Singles are something Pakistan won't mind at the moment.
45.6 overs (1 Run) A yorker and Carey jams it out through covers for one. So despite the boundary, just the 7 runs from the over.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, NCN guides it down to third man for one.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Well fielded! Carey shuffles right across and goes for the heave. It goes off the inner half towards fine leg where Riaz runs to his left, slides and keeps it down to one.
45.3 overs (0 Run) Once again this is angled into the pads, Carey looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad.
45.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled and pulled well! Slightly short and on middle, Carey goes back and pulls it in the vacant mid-wicket region for a boundary. Handy runs these.
45.1 overs (0 Run) Angled into the batsman, cramped him for room. Carey looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads.