44.6 overs (1 Run) Plays out the last ball but the interesting thing here is, Sarfaraz takes a single. Full toss on the pads, SA works it through square leg and a single is taken.
Live Score
44.5 overs (0 Run) Almost! Bowls it on a length and around off, this one shapes in late. Shaheen looks to defend but gets an inside edge towards square leg.
44.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Two in the over for Starc and this is probably the over which completely turns the game in Australia's favour. He goes full but ends up bowling a low full toss. Amir looks to put bat on ball but gets an inside edge which shatters the stumps behind. One wicket away now Australia, Starc have two balls to do it.
44.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Quick delivery on off, it skids through. Amir looks to defend but gets beaten.
44.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes short first up but down the leg side. Wided.
44.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught behind! This could probably be the game-changing review by Australia. Wahab Riaz is out of here. Wicket no. 8 down. Starc delivers when his team needed the most. Back of a length delivery and it lands on off, straightens after pitching. Wahab hangs his bat out. He seems to have missed it. Carey takes it and appeals. The umpire shakes his head. Finch comes running in from mid-wicket or cover, asks Smith but the latter is unsure. Finch waits, waits and waits and at the last moment, reviews just in time and replays show that there is something on the Ultra Edge when the ball passes the bat! The on-field call has been overturned. Australia heavy favorites again. 44 needed in 34 with 2 wickets in hand.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Well played! Clears his front leg but Starc bowls it short. Sarfaraz guides it down to third man who is very fine. So only a run.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Well played again! Guides it down to third man and takes one. 6 from the over.
43.5 overs (0 Run) A dot! Short and on middle, Sarfaraz looks to pull but mistimes it to mid-wicket.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Slapped but just for one! Outside off, Wahab hits it through covers and gets to the other end.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Sarfaraz works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end. Well played. He need not do anything silly at the moment.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Another full toss, Wahab looks to play a cautious stroke. The ball goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
43.1 overs (2 Runs) Good running and even more impressive dive in the end! A full toss to begin with by Kane. Wahab guides it past point. They take one, go for the second. The throw is a loopy one from the deep so Wahab makes in with a dive.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Starc's over comes to an end! Three runs from it. A good one for Pakistan as they did not lose a wicket. 51 needed in 42. Full and on the pads, Riaz works it towards fine leg and keeps strike.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Good bumper! It is on off, Wahab hops and tries to fend at it but at the very end bails out.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on the stumps from around the wicket. Wahab blocks it down onto the ground.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, Sarfaraz guides it down to third man and takes one.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Nicely played! This is worked through square leg and gets off strike.
42.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Full and angles it away from off. Wahab looks to put bat on ball but misses.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 24 in the last two overs, 54 needed off 48 balls. Game on?
41.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Sarfaraz smartly glances it behind square leg and rotates the strike. The skipper is showing great maturity.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Wahab gets back and plays it in the gap in front of square leg for one.
41.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wahab Riaz is doing it here for Pakistan. He picks up the slower one early and slogs it handsomely over mid-wicket for a biggie. 50-run stand comes up, 250 up for Pakistan as well!
41.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, Wahab rocks back to pummel it on the leg side but it takes the lower half of his bat and goes towards covers.
41.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length outside off, Ahmed dabs it down to third man for a run.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Once again smart batting by Ahmed. He eases it down to long on for one. 14 came from the over. 64 needed in the last 9.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Straight down the ground. Not timed nicely though but a single taken.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Ahmed smartly goes back and pushes it down to long off for one.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Excellent stop! Saves three for his side. Riaz goes for the slog sweep. Does not hit it right off the middle. It still seems to be going to the mid-wicket fence but Coulter-Nile runs to his right, jumps, keeps both his legs in the air and pushes it back in.
40.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Take that says Wahab! That is right off the middle. Very full and Wahab whips it easily over the long on fence. 10 from the first two balls. Pakistan not going down without a fight.
40.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Inside edge and that just goes past the off pole. So the intentions are clear. Go after the offie. Maxwell fires it outside off. Wahab swings across the line, the ball just about kisses the off pole. Goes to the fine leg fence.