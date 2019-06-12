39.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Shaun plays it towards covers for a run.
39.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot. Full and outside off, Marsh drives it through mid off where the fielder dives late and the ball goes through him for a boundary.
39.3 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on middle, Marsh flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Usman plays it towards mid on for a single.
39.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Khawaja defends it to point.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided down to third man for one.
38.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Tries to run a length ball down to third man but fails to middle his shot. It goes off the bottom half towards point.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle and leg, Usman pulls it through backward square leg for a run.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Khawaja gets behind the line and blocks.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Sharp delivery at 145 kph, Marsh uses the face and runs it down to third man for a run.
37.6 overs (1 Run) A leg bye to end! On the pads, Marsh looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards the leg side a run is taken. There was an appeal from the bowler but it was slipping down leg.
37.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Warner departs! Asif Ali will be the happiest man out there at the moment as the dropped catch does not cost Pakistan a lot. Afridi gets his second. He has bowled really well after getting his first. He bowls this fuller and on off, Warner looks to go over covers but ends up slicing it high up in the air towards sweeper cover. Imam-ul-Haq in the deep judges it well and takes a good catch. Warner knew straightaway that he was a goner. A brilliant innings from him comes to an end but Australia would have loved him to stay out there longer. Pakistan have a chance to sneak back into the game now. Two new batters out there now.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, Warner initially looks to pull but seeing the ball skid through, he blocks it out.
37.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side again, this is guided down to third man for one.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce! Shorter and outside off, Marsh looks to cut but is beaten by the extra bounce. Sarfaraz likes it.
37.1 overs (2 Runs) Very full, this is jammed through mid-wicket for a brace.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Warner guides this to point. Could have easily been a successful over for Pakistan. Still a good one for them though as only 4 came from it.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Very full and on off, Warner strokes it to mid off.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Marsh works it towards mid-wicket mid-wicket and takes one.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Marsh hangs his bat out and gets beaten.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
36.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air... dropped! Warner continues riding his luck. Asif Ali has dropped a sitter. Another one by him. Just not been his day in the field. Wahab Riaz almost struck on return. Short and around off, Warner upper cuts it straight to third man who spills it. The batters take two. Needed to take that, this could prove very, very costly.
35.6 overs (0 Run) So two dots to end! Good comeback in the end by the bowler. Full and on off again, Marsh pushes it back towards the bowler.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Attacks the off pole and Marsh pushes it to mid off.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Good length on off, this is guided towards point for one.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, Warner looks to cut but the ball is too close to play that shot. Gets beaten.
35.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length on off, Warner guides it past point for a couple.