World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:12 June 2019 21:41 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs Pakistan from The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

AUS vs PAK Latest Score

34.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed towards the off side.

34.5 overs (1 Run) A good short ball, at the body, Riaz takes his eyes off the ball and awkwardly fends it to the leg side. Luckily for him, there is no short leg and the batsmen take a single.

34.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, Riaz hops and defends solidly.

34.3 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a single.

34.2 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple.

34.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, eased through cover for a single.

33.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish and outside off, Ahmed drives it off his front foot to covers.

33.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Boom - Kane has the last laugh! Party over for Hassan Ali! Richardson bangs in a short ball again, it's around off and Hassan this time tries to play the cross-batted shot. But it takes the bottom half of his bat and flies down to Khawaja at fine leg. He makes no mistake and Pakistan lose their 7th wicket. End of an entertaining cameo from Ali but that's not enough. AUS vs PAK: Match 17: WICKET! Hassan Ali c Usman Khawaja b Kane Richardson 32 (15b, 3x4, 3x6). पाकिस्तान 200/7 (33.5 Ov). Target: 308; RRR: 6.68

33.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped away! Richardson digs in a short ball outside off, Hassan rocks back and spanks it down to deep cover for a boundary. Rico is looking clueless. 200 up for Pakistan. AUS vs PAK: Match 17: Hassan Ali hits Kane Richardson for a 4! Pakistan 200/6 (33.4 Ov). Target: 308; RRR: 6.61

33.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This one is pure timing and placement. Full in length and outside off, Ali brings out the cover drive that will make even a top order batsman proud. AUS vs PAK: Match 17: Hassan Ali hits Kane Richardson for a 4! Pakistan 196/6 (33.3 Ov). Target: 308; RRR: 6.79

33.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short and wide outside off, Hassan swings his bat at it but fails to connect.

33.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, Sarfaraz quietly drops it towards mid on and crosses for a quick run. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses.

32.6 overs (1 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 9 from this over!

32.5 overs (1 Run) Advances down the track to a full ball and drills his drive to long on for a run.

32.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hassan is connecting his big shots quite well. Maxwell drops it short on middle, Ali goes deep inside the crease and thwacks it over long on. AUS vs PAK: Match 17: It's a SIX! Hassan Ali hits Glenn Maxwell. Pakistan 189/6 (32.4 Ov). Target: 308; RRR: 6.87

32.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and shorter on middle, Hassan punches it with all his power but finds the cover fielder.

32.2 overs (1 Run) A long hop on middle, pulled behind square leg for one.

32.1 overs (0 Run) Jumps out of the crease to a full ball, tries to flick but misses. Good that his pads came in the way.

31.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! In the channel outside off, Hassan winds up for a big shot once more but fails to connect.

31.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! And again! This time Richardson alters his length to go full and delivers it on middle. Hassan clears his front leg and muscles it over wide long on for a biggie. AUS vs PAK: Match 17: It's a SIX! Hassan Ali hits Kane Richardson. Pakistan 182/6 (31.5 Ov). Target: 308; RRR: 6.94

31.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one has gone the distance out of nowhere! Richardson digs in a short ball outside off, Hassan hooks it with all his power and clears mid-wicket with ease. AUS vs PAK: Match 17: It's a SIX! Hassan Ali hits Kane Richardson. Pakistan 176/6 (31.4 Ov). Target: 308; RRR: 7.2

31.3 overs (0 Run) A back foot defense to the off side by Ali.

31.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slips a length ball down the leg side, Hassan tries to flick but misses.

31.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.

31.1 overs (0 Run) A bit uppish! Good length ball on middle, Ahmed pushes it back a bit aerially but it doesn't carry back to the bowler.

30.6 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.

30.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy! Shortish and on off, Hassan moves back to cut but it takes a thick outside edge and goes through the vacant first slip region. Warner chases it from short third man but the ball wins the race. AUS vs PAK: Match 17: Hassan Ali hits Glenn Maxwell for a 4! Pakistan 168/6 (30.5 Ov). Target: 308; RRR: 7.30

30.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, helped on the leg side but straight to the fielder.

30.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.

30.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter off spinner on middle, fuller in length, Hassan gets forward to defend but it takes the inner half and rolls to square leg for a run.

30.1 overs (1 Run) Allows the ball to spin back in from outside off and then plays it square of the wicket on the off side for a single.

30.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Turning down the leg side, the batsman tries flicking but misses.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton County Ground Taunton World Cup 2019 Australia vs Pakistan, Match 17
Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

